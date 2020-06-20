311 Sixth Avenue

Amenities

At almost 1100 square feet, this airy, bright two bedroom with a home office is stunning. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, the second bedroom has an original decorative fireplace. The home office can fit a full size bed and a dresser. The living room also features a decorative fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has full size appliances and more than enough space for a formal dining area. And the apartment features 11 foot ceilings throughout giving it a loft like feel.



Just one flight up, this building is one minute away from the BDFM and ACE trains at the West 4th train station. Enjoy cocktails at Dante, oysters at Mermaid Inn, live music at Arthur's and so much more just minutes away. Live the best Greenwich Village and West Village life you can imagine.