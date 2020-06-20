All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

311 Sixth Avenue

311 6th Avenue · (704) 351-3110
Location

311 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
At almost 1100 square feet, this airy, bright two bedroom with a home office is stunning. The master bedroom features a walk-in closet, the second bedroom has an original decorative fireplace. The home office can fit a full size bed and a dresser. The living room also features a decorative fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has full size appliances and more than enough space for a formal dining area. And the apartment features 11 foot ceilings throughout giving it a loft like feel.

Just one flight up, this building is one minute away from the BDFM and ACE trains at the West 4th train station. Enjoy cocktails at Dante, oysters at Mermaid Inn, live music at Arthur's and so much more just minutes away. Live the best Greenwich Village and West Village life you can imagine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Sixth Avenue have any available units?
311 Sixth Avenue has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 311 Sixth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
311 Sixth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Sixth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 311 Sixth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 311 Sixth Avenue offer parking?
No, 311 Sixth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 311 Sixth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Sixth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Sixth Avenue have a pool?
No, 311 Sixth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 311 Sixth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 311 Sixth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Sixth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Sixth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Sixth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Sixth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
