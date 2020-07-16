All apartments in New York
311 E 85th St
311 E 85th St

311 East 85th Street · (347) 283-8108
Location

311 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2600 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy & Bright 1 bedroom apartment ! - Property Id: 314766

This features a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tiled bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, wide windows ensuring plenty of natural light, Recessed lighting, closet space, and more!

The building is close to transportation, markets, shops, and more.

To view this unit and other apartments I have in the neighborhood, please contact me to schedule an appointment.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 E 85th St have any available units?
311 E 85th St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 E 85th St have?
Some of 311 E 85th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 E 85th St currently offering any rent specials?
311 E 85th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 E 85th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 E 85th St is pet friendly.
Does 311 E 85th St offer parking?
No, 311 E 85th St does not offer parking.
Does 311 E 85th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 E 85th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 E 85th St have a pool?
No, 311 E 85th St does not have a pool.
Does 311 E 85th St have accessible units?
No, 311 E 85th St does not have accessible units.
Does 311 E 85th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 E 85th St does not have units with dishwashers.
