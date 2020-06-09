All apartments in New York
Find more places like 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D

310 East 85th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

310 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
One bedroom on Upper East Side! - Property Id: 283070

1 bedroom apartment with finished floors and high ceilings throughout. Open white on white kitchen with dishwasher facing into living room. Good closet space & sunny. Two blocks from the 2nd Avenue Q train and 3 blocks from the 4,5,6 Subway lines. Also nearby are Fairway, Whole Foods, Soul Cycle, Equinox and Central Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283070
Property Id 283070

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5791657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D have any available units?
310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D have?
Some of 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D currently offering any rent specials?
310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D pet-friendly?
No, 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D offer parking?
No, 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D does not offer parking.
Does 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D have a pool?
No, 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D does not have a pool.
Does 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D have accessible units?
No, 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D does not have accessible units.
Does 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill Marquis Apartments
150 East 34th Street
New York, NY 10016
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College