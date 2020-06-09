310 EAST 85TH STREET 2D

Amenities

1 bedroom apartment with finished floors and high ceilings throughout. Open white on white kitchen with dishwasher facing into living room. Good closet space & sunny. Two blocks from the 2nd Avenue Q train and 3 blocks from the 4,5,6 Subway lines. Also nearby are Fairway, Whole Foods, Soul Cycle, Equinox and Central Park.

No Dogs Allowed



