310 East 46th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking bike storage garage

Welcome to this unique loft living home at Turtle Bay Towers. Upon entering this one bedroom sleep loft apartment, you are greeted with high 11'9 ceilings throughout. The wide hallway welcomes you home to a bright, over-sized living room, which allows for multiple layouts. The recently renovated galley kitchen comes with high end Samsung appliances throughout, including a large double door refrigerator, a built in temperature controlled wine cooler and beautiful marble counter-tops. The elegant bathroom has been newly renovated and boasts new vanity with ample underneath storage and a glassed bathtub panel. There are also 2 large storage closets upon entry. The sleep loft bedroom fits a queen size bed comfortable and receives a generous amount of sunlight. There is an abundance of storage space beneath the loft with 3 large storage closets. A truly unique feature of this home are the northerly facing solarium windows with a New York City skyline view, which delivers maximum natural light to the apartment. Enjoy an evening of dining in front of this feature with the City Skyline as your background. The building amenities include 24-hour doorman, live-in super, laundry on floors 3 through 18 (inclusive), a brand new roof deck, bike room and storage lockers for rent.