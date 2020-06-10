All apartments in New York
310 East 46th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:41 AM

310 East 46th Street

310 East 46th Street · (212) 521-5717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 East 46th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 19G · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
Welcome to this unique loft living home at Turtle Bay Towers. Upon entering this one bedroom sleep loft apartment, you are greeted with high 11'9 ceilings throughout. The wide hallway welcomes you home to a bright, over-sized living room, which allows for multiple layouts. The recently renovated galley kitchen comes with high end Samsung appliances throughout, including a large double door refrigerator, a built in temperature controlled wine cooler and beautiful marble counter-tops. The elegant bathroom has been newly renovated and boasts new vanity with ample underneath storage and a glassed bathtub panel. There are also 2 large storage closets upon entry. The sleep loft bedroom fits a queen size bed comfortable and receives a generous amount of sunlight. There is an abundance of storage space beneath the loft with 3 large storage closets. A truly unique feature of this home are the northerly facing solarium windows with a New York City skyline view, which delivers maximum natural light to the apartment. Enjoy an evening of dining in front of this feature with the City Skyline as your background. The building amenities include 24-hour doorman, live-in super, laundry on floors 3 through 18 (inclusive), a brand new roof deck, bike room and storage lockers for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 East 46th Street have any available units?
310 East 46th Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 East 46th Street have?
Some of 310 East 46th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 East 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 East 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 East 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 East 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 310 East 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 310 East 46th Street does offer parking.
Does 310 East 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 East 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 East 46th Street have a pool?
No, 310 East 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 East 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 310 East 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 East 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 East 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
