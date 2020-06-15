All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

310 East 23rd Street

310 East 23rd Street · (917) 538-9763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-E · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
This fantastic corner loft features two oversized windows with bright South and East exposures and soaring 10+ foot ceilings! Pin drop quiet, with an excellent floor plan offering a separate windowed sleep loft (5 foot ceiling height), with an abundance of closets and storage below. The spacious windowed kitchen has granite counters, lovely hardwood cabinetry and is complete with a dishwasher. The stylish windowed bath has been renovated with Waterworks tile and a deep Kohler tub.

The Foundry, a pre-war converted factory building, offers a planted roof deck, common laundry facilities, bike room, storage, video intercoms and a resident super. This flexible pet-friendly CONDOP allows guarantors, parents buying with/for children, pied-a-terres, and unlimited subleasing after one year. In unit washer/dryers are permitted with board approval. Live/Work is OK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 East 23rd Street have any available units?
310 East 23rd Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 East 23rd Street have?
Some of 310 East 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 East 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 East 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 East 23rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 East 23rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 310 East 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 310 East 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 East 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 East 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 East 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 310 East 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 East 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 310 East 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 East 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 East 23rd Street has units with dishwashers.
