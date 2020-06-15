310 East 23rd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bike storage

This fantastic corner loft features two oversized windows with bright South and East exposures and soaring 10+ foot ceilings! Pin drop quiet, with an excellent floor plan offering a separate windowed sleep loft (5 foot ceiling height), with an abundance of closets and storage below. The spacious windowed kitchen has granite counters, lovely hardwood cabinetry and is complete with a dishwasher. The stylish windowed bath has been renovated with Waterworks tile and a deep Kohler tub.



The Foundry, a pre-war converted factory building, offers a planted roof deck, common laundry facilities, bike room, storage, video intercoms and a resident super. This flexible pet-friendly CONDOP allows guarantors, parents buying with/for children, pied-a-terres, and unlimited subleasing after one year. In unit washer/dryers are permitted with board approval. Live/Work is OK.