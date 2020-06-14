All apartments in New York
New York, NY
309 West 30th Street
309 West 30th Street

309 West 30th Street · (978) 394-7602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 West 30th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-A · Avail. now

$2,773

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
stainless steel
doorman
media room
internet access
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
internet access
media room
Beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath Available June 7th + Offering 1 Month Free for June Move-Ins!

-Pets Welcome, no pet fee!
-Only $1000 security deposit*

All new residents will receive ONE YEAR FREE of Starry Internet for June move-ins.

Interior Features:
-Stainless steel appliances
-Open and Spacious Layout
-Ample closet space

This building is in the best location in NYC surrounded by restaurants and other establishments like the movie theater just blocks away! Truly a must-see, schedule a private showing today! Pets welcome!

Starry offers lightning-fast, in-home internet for just $50/month, after your first year. With speeds of up to 200 Mbps upload/download, Starry is great for working from home, video chatting, and streaming across multiple devices, even during peak times. There are no hidden fees, unwanted bundles, or contracts, with exceptional 24/7 customer support right from your Starry app.

-Rent advertised is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease
-Photos are of similar unit

,1 Bedroom Now Available In Prime Chelsea! No Fee + Only $1000 Security Deposit + ONE MONTH FREE
Here is your chance to live in Chelsea - one of the most upscale and desired neighborhoods in New York! This is a one bedroom featuring a spacious layout with a kitchen that has ample cabinet space. It too has oversized windows to allow in sunlight. Living here you will be close to the A,C,E,1,2,3 and 7 trains, making commuting a breeze. This building also has a laundry room for your convinience!
This building is in the best location in NYC surrounded by restaurants and other establishments like the movie theater just blocks away! Truly a must see, schedule a private showing today! Pets welcome! Array Rentals is a collection of unique properties spread throughout Manhattan, each offering a truly unique New York experience. From luxury doorman buildings to loft-style walk-ups, Array Rentals has something for everyone. Visit our site for a complete list of availabilities,
Array Rentalshttp://www.arrayrentals.com/
*Price advertised is net effective for 1 month free on a 14 mo lease *$1,000 security deposit due at lease signing for qualified applicants only. Images are for illustrative purposes and do not necessarily represent this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 West 30th Street have any available units?
309 West 30th Street has a unit available for $2,773 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 West 30th Street have?
Some of 309 West 30th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, stainless steel, and doorman. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 West 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 West 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 West 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 309 West 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 309 West 30th Street offer parking?
No, 309 West 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 309 West 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 West 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 West 30th Street have a pool?
No, 309 West 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 West 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 309 West 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 West 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 West 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
