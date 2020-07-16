All apartments in New York
Find more places like 309 West 29th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:51 PM

309 West 29th Street

309 West 29th Street · (646) 750-1989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 West 29th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit ABF · Avail. now

$3,121

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautifully Renovated NO FEE 2-Bedroom in Chelsea!

This is a beautifully renovated 2bedroom in the heart of Chelsea- close to all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, just steps from A, C, E, subway lines, and convenient to all the transportation options of Penn Station. The unit features a brand new bathroom and a beautiful and modern kitchen.

Other features include:
- In-unit washer/dryer
- Subway tile
- Stainless steel appliances & dishwasher
- Exposed brick
- Hardwood floors
- Keyless entry
- Guarantors welcome, pets accepted

Truly a must-see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character-filled home! Call/text or email to schedule a private showing!

Photos are of similar unit
Rent is net effective 1 month free on a 10.5-month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 West 29th Street have any available units?
309 West 29th Street has a unit available for $3,121 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 West 29th Street have?
Some of 309 West 29th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 West 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 West 29th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 West 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 West 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 309 West 29th Street offer parking?
No, 309 West 29th Street does not offer parking.
Does 309 West 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 West 29th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 West 29th Street have a pool?
No, 309 West 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 West 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 309 West 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 West 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 West 29th Street has units with dishwashers.
