309 West 29th Street

Beautifully Renovated NO FEE 2-Bedroom in Chelsea!



This is a beautifully renovated 2bedroom in the heart of Chelsea- close to all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, just steps from A, C, E, subway lines, and convenient to all the transportation options of Penn Station. The unit features a brand new bathroom and a beautiful and modern kitchen.



Other features include:

- In-unit washer/dryer

- Subway tile

- Stainless steel appliances & dishwasher

- Exposed brick

- Hardwood floors

- Keyless entry

- Guarantors welcome, pets accepted



Truly a must-see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character-filled home! Call/text or email to schedule a private showing!



Photos are of similar unit

Rent is net effective 1 month free on a 10.5-month lease