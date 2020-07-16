309 West 29th Street

Amenities
Beautifully Renovated NO FEE 2-Bedroom in Chelsea!
This is a beautifully renovated 2bedroom in the heart of Chelsea- close to all the nightlife entertainment of West Chelsea, just steps from A, C, E, subway lines, and convenient to all the transportation options of Penn Station. The unit features a brand new bathroom and a beautiful and modern kitchen.
Other features include:
- In-unit washer/dryer
- Subway tile
- Stainless steel appliances & dishwasher
- Exposed brick
- Hardwood floors
- Keyless entry
- Guarantors welcome, pets accepted
Truly a must-see, get an exclusive first peek at your new cozy and character-filled home! Call/text or email to schedule a private showing!
Photos are of similar unit
Rent is net effective 1 month free on a 10.5-month lease