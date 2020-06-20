All apartments in New York
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:11 PM

309 West 113th Street

309 West 113th Street · (646) 571-7004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 West 113th Street, New York, NY 10026
Morningside Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$2,383

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
key fob access
South Facing, Renovated LARGE one bed with LAUNDRY in building! FREE RENT UNTIL 6/15!VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Beautifully renovated, spacious unit with hardwood floors and high ceilings! Walk into a large living room with great light, enjoy a separate brand new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, grey cabinetry, and a full size dishwasher! by the kitchen, you'll also find 2 extra closets. The bedroom can fit a KING/QUEEN size bed with additional furniture and features spacious double closets. A marble bathroom showcases modern details, a tub and a rain-shower.The small building features new laundry room, keyfob entry system and great management.Pets welcome!Near Central Park, Right off Morningside park! B/C Trains, Columbia University and all the amazing restaurants and coffee shops that Manhattanville has to offer.Advertised rent is net effective after one month free on a year lease, FREE RENT UNTIL 6/15 ADITIONALLY! Gross rent is $2,600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 West 113th Street have any available units?
309 West 113th Street has a unit available for $2,383 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 West 113th Street have?
Some of 309 West 113th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 West 113th Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 West 113th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 West 113th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 West 113th Street is pet friendly.
Does 309 West 113th Street offer parking?
No, 309 West 113th Street does not offer parking.
Does 309 West 113th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 West 113th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 West 113th Street have a pool?
No, 309 West 113th Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 West 113th Street have accessible units?
No, 309 West 113th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 West 113th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 West 113th Street has units with dishwashers.
