309 West 113th Street

South Facing, Renovated LARGE one bed with LAUNDRY in building! FREE RENT UNTIL 6/15!VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!This apartment can be rented deposit free. Pay a small monthly fee to Rhino, and never pay a security deposit again. Please ask for more information.Beautifully renovated, spacious unit with hardwood floors and high ceilings! Walk into a large living room with great light, enjoy a separate brand new kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, grey cabinetry, and a full size dishwasher! by the kitchen, you'll also find 2 extra closets. The bedroom can fit a KING/QUEEN size bed with additional furniture and features spacious double closets. A marble bathroom showcases modern details, a tub and a rain-shower.The small building features new laundry room, keyfob entry system and great management.Pets welcome!Near Central Park, Right off Morningside park! B/C Trains, Columbia University and all the amazing restaurants and coffee shops that Manhattanville has to offer.Advertised rent is net effective after one month free on a year lease, FREE RENT UNTIL 6/15 ADITIONALLY! Gross rent is $2,600