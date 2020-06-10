All apartments in New York
309 East 5th Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

309 East 5th Street

309 East 5th Street · (646) 498-0694
Location

309 East 5th Street, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Great Share!! Amazing Location!Gorgeous Renovated Real Two Bedroom Apartment in Prime East Village Area.Steps toSubway, Bus , Shops, Cafes, Restaurants and NYU! Well kept Pre-war Building located on a very quiet Tree lined street.APARTMENT FEATURES INCLUDE:Huge Living Room with High Ceilings Hard Wood Floor, Two Separated Bedrooms with Windows and closets in every room Stand alone Large Kitchen with Windows, Cherry Wood Cabinets Granite Counter Top and Floor, Full Sized Appliances including Dishwasher and Microwave. Marble Tiled Bathroom with Tub/Shower QLI76935

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 East 5th Street have any available units?
309 East 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 East 5th Street have?
Some of 309 East 5th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
309 East 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 309 East 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 309 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 309 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 309 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 East 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 309 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 309 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 309 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 309 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 East 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
