Amenities

bathtub oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities

Best priced two bedroom in Noho! This is a 5th floor walkup with high ceilings and original pine floors with multiple exposures and lots of direct sunlight. Bathroom has original claw foot bathtub and kitchen has oven and fridge. Bedrooms are equal sized & are on the smaller side (think full sized beds) and there is a full sized living room. This apartment is for renters who are all about location, location, location and are OK with the walkup!



**the apartment will be shown after full application is submitted and done on a one-by-one basis.