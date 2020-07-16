All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:13 PM

306 East 49th Street

306 East 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

306 East 49th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful midtown 1BR apartment with French doors and stainless kitchen

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 East 49th Street have any available units?
306 East 49th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 306 East 49th Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 East 49th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 East 49th Street pet-friendly?
No, 306 East 49th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 306 East 49th Street offer parking?
No, 306 East 49th Street does not offer parking.
Does 306 East 49th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 East 49th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 East 49th Street have a pool?
No, 306 East 49th Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 East 49th Street have accessible units?
No, 306 East 49th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 East 49th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 East 49th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 East 49th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 East 49th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
