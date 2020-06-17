All apartments in New York
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

306 East 18th Street

306 East 18th Street · (212) 452-4473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

306 East 18th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
Be the first to live in this stunning 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, newly renovated with the highest quality finishes and attention to detail.

Located in a charming brownstone on a historic tree-lined block, this home features high ceilings, hardwood floors, 2 skylights, custom hardwood radiator covers, solid core doors, plenty of closet space, color video intercom system and a washer/dryer. A decorative fireplace with a classic marble mantle is the centerpiece of the living room. North and South exposures let glorious light shine in.

The cook's kitchen is equipped with a suite of top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including a Fischer & Paykel refrigerator, a Bosch dishwasher and a Beko stove and built-in microwave. Custom hardwood-dovetailed cabinets and soft-close drawers provide plenty of storage space, pendant lighting illuminates the breakfast bar, and the statuary marble countertops are complimented by an Ann Sachs subway tile backsplash.

The classically styled bathroom features Kohler polished nickel fittings and shower controls, a Toto dual flush toilet, a Robern medicine cabinet, a floating glass shower door, subway wall tiles and beautiful marble mosaic floor tiles.

Fantastic location between Gramercy Park and the twin parks of Stuyvesant Square with it's popular dog run. Convenient to numerous culinary shopping options including the Union Square Greenmarket, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's. And an abundance of fantastic restaurant choices are close by - Gramercy Tavern, Craft, Union Square Cafe, Momofuko, Prune, Butter, DirtCandy, Ippudo, and Mighty Quinn's are just a few.

This is a 4th floor walk-up and worth every step. Pets are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 East 18th Street have any available units?
306 East 18th Street has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 East 18th Street have?
Some of 306 East 18th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 East 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
306 East 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 East 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 East 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 306 East 18th Street offer parking?
No, 306 East 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 306 East 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 East 18th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 East 18th Street have a pool?
No, 306 East 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 306 East 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 306 East 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 306 East 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 East 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
