306 East 18th Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park

Be the first to live in this stunning 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment, newly renovated with the highest quality finishes and attention to detail.



Located in a charming brownstone on a historic tree-lined block, this home features high ceilings, hardwood floors, 2 skylights, custom hardwood radiator covers, solid core doors, plenty of closet space, color video intercom system and a washer/dryer. A decorative fireplace with a classic marble mantle is the centerpiece of the living room. North and South exposures let glorious light shine in.



The cook's kitchen is equipped with a suite of top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including a Fischer & Paykel refrigerator, a Bosch dishwasher and a Beko stove and built-in microwave. Custom hardwood-dovetailed cabinets and soft-close drawers provide plenty of storage space, pendant lighting illuminates the breakfast bar, and the statuary marble countertops are complimented by an Ann Sachs subway tile backsplash.



The classically styled bathroom features Kohler polished nickel fittings and shower controls, a Toto dual flush toilet, a Robern medicine cabinet, a floating glass shower door, subway wall tiles and beautiful marble mosaic floor tiles.



Fantastic location between Gramercy Park and the twin parks of Stuyvesant Square with it's popular dog run. Convenient to numerous culinary shopping options including the Union Square Greenmarket, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's. And an abundance of fantastic restaurant choices are close by - Gramercy Tavern, Craft, Union Square Cafe, Momofuko, Prune, Butter, DirtCandy, Ippudo, and Mighty Quinn's are just a few.



This is a 4th floor walk-up and worth every step. Pets are welcome!