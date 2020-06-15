All apartments in New York
305 West 16th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

305 West 16th Street

305 West 16th Street · (646) 519-4466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

305 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$3,550

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
This modern unit features a wall of windows, looking out onto Chelsea's western skyline. Apartment 4A includes an open kitchen with Caesar stone countertops and custom Italian-made cabinetry, bamboo flooring, bathroom with Grohe fixtures and Roca tile, and in-unit washer/dryer.

This new development, boutique condop building has a full-time doorman, full-time super, fitness room and viewing garden, and is ideally located only one block from Chelsea Market.

Tenant occupied until 4/5/20, need at least 24-hour notice to show. Minimum 1-year lease, but looking for a long term tenant.,Unbeatable location & priced to rent - Won't last long!

As the building's largest studio line, this modern unit features a wall of windows, looking out onto Chelsea's western skyline. Offered furnished(or unfurnished), apartment 4A includes an open kitchen with Caesar stone countertops and custom Italian-made cabinetry, bamboo flooring, bathroom with Grohe fixtures and Roca tile, and in-unit washer/dryer.

This new development, boutique condop building has a full-time doorman, full-time super, fitness room and viewing garden, and is ideally located only one block from Chelsea Market. Please email me for access, thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 West 16th Street have any available units?
305 West 16th Street has a unit available for $3,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 West 16th Street have?
Some of 305 West 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 West 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 West 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 West 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 305 West 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 305 West 16th Street offer parking?
No, 305 West 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 305 West 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 West 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 West 16th Street have a pool?
No, 305 West 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 305 West 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 305 West 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 West 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 West 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
