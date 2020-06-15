305 West 16th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors gym doorman furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities doorman gym

This modern unit features a wall of windows, looking out onto Chelsea's western skyline. Apartment 4A includes an open kitchen with Caesar stone countertops and custom Italian-made cabinetry, bamboo flooring, bathroom with Grohe fixtures and Roca tile, and in-unit washer/dryer.



This new development, boutique condop building has a full-time doorman, full-time super, fitness room and viewing garden, and is ideally located only one block from Chelsea Market.



Tenant occupied until 4/5/20, need at least 24-hour notice to show. Minimum 1-year lease, but looking for a long term tenant.,Unbeatable location & priced to rent - Won't last long!



As the building's largest studio line, this modern unit features a wall of windows, looking out onto Chelsea's western skyline. Offered furnished(or unfurnished), apartment 4A includes an open kitchen with Caesar stone countertops and custom Italian-made cabinetry, bamboo flooring, bathroom with Grohe fixtures and Roca tile, and in-unit washer/dryer.



This new development, boutique condop building has a full-time doorman, full-time super, fitness room and viewing garden, and is ideally located only one block from Chelsea Market. Please email me for access, thank you.