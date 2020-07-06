All apartments in New York
305 east 86th Street
305 east 86th Street

305 East 86th Street · (917) 653-8644
Location

305 East 86th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $5833 · Avail. now

$5,833

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Massive corner, terrace, 24H DM, Gym,Pool, Garage, - Property Id: 277143

Spacious corner unit with terrace,
2 king size bedrooms with good closet space,
Oversized living room with dining room or 3rd bedroom,
Windowed kitchen with granite countertops,
2 full bathrooms with soaking tubs,
Wood floors, climate controlled rooms,

24 H Doorman,
Package room,
Dry cleaners,
Fitness center,
Residents lounge,
Sun deck,
Pool,
Garage,

Close to trains, Wholefood's
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277143
Property Id 277143

(RLNE5768674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 east 86th Street have any available units?
305 east 86th Street has a unit available for $5,833 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 east 86th Street have?
Some of 305 east 86th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 east 86th Street currently offering any rent specials?
305 east 86th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 east 86th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 east 86th Street is pet friendly.
Does 305 east 86th Street offer parking?
Yes, 305 east 86th Street offers parking.
Does 305 east 86th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 east 86th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 east 86th Street have a pool?
Yes, 305 east 86th Street has a pool.
Does 305 east 86th Street have accessible units?
No, 305 east 86th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 305 east 86th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 east 86th Street has units with dishwashers.
