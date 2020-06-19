All apartments in New York
304 E 81st Street
304 E 81st Street

304 East 81st Street · (212) 727-8300
Location

304 East 81st Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
lobby
tennis court
Spectacular 1 bedroom apartment for rent in Upper East Side. This great Upper East Side home accepts pets (Cats only). .The building offers additional amenities, including: air_rights, attended_lobby, bike_room, childrens_playroom, cold_storage, community_recreation_facilities, concierge, copurchase, corner, doorman, elevator, FIOS Available, fitness_facility, fulltime_doorman, full_service, garage, gifts, green_building, guarantors, gym, landlease, landmark, laundry_in_building, Live-in Super, live_work, lounge, media_room, mixed_use, new_dev, package_room, parents, parking_available, parttime_doorman, pied_a_terre, postwar, prewar, senior_community, smoke_free, storage_available, sublets, swimming_pool, tennis, virtual_doorman, walk_up. Q,6,4 and 5 trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Upper East Side apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 E 81st Street have any available units?
304 E 81st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 E 81st Street have?
Some of 304 E 81st Street's amenities include cats allowed, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 E 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
304 E 81st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 E 81st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 E 81st Street is pet friendly.
Does 304 E 81st Street offer parking?
Yes, 304 E 81st Street does offer parking.
Does 304 E 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 E 81st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 E 81st Street have a pool?
No, 304 E 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 304 E 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 304 E 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 304 E 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 E 81st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
