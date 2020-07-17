304 E 20th St

Amenities
NO FEE Studio in Gramercy Park with Elevator - Property Id: 316187
Fabulous new completely renovated studio apartment in well maintained Gramercy elevator building. This unit has hardwood floors throughout the spacious living area, with good closet space, and gorgeous bathroom, featuring Restoration Hardware fixtures, black penny tile, and white subway tile. The large open, kitchen fully equipped kitchen has a granite counter tops and spacious breakfast bar perfect for stools, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/316187
Property Id 316187
(RLNE5918712)