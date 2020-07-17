304 E 20th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

NO FEE Studio in Gramercy Park with Elevator - Property Id: 316187



Fabulous new completely renovated studio apartment in well maintained Gramercy elevator building. This unit has hardwood floors throughout the spacious living area, with good closet space, and gorgeous bathroom, featuring Restoration Hardware fixtures, black penny tile, and white subway tile. The large open, kitchen fully equipped kitchen has a granite counter tops and spacious breakfast bar perfect for stools, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/316187

Property Id 316187



(RLNE5918712)