All apartments in New York
Find more places like 304 E 20th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
304 E 20th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

304 E 20th St

304 East 20th Street · (646) 249-6297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

304 East 20th Street, New York, NY 10003
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $2300 · Avail. now

$2,300

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
NO FEE Studio in Gramercy Park with Elevator - Property Id: 316187

Fabulous new completely renovated studio apartment in well maintained Gramercy elevator building. This unit has hardwood floors throughout the spacious living area, with good closet space, and gorgeous bathroom, featuring Restoration Hardware fixtures, black penny tile, and white subway tile. The large open, kitchen fully equipped kitchen has a granite counter tops and spacious breakfast bar perfect for stools, stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/316187
Property Id 316187

(RLNE5918712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 E 20th St have any available units?
304 E 20th St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 E 20th St have?
Some of 304 E 20th St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 E 20th St currently offering any rent specials?
304 E 20th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 E 20th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 E 20th St is pet friendly.
Does 304 E 20th St offer parking?
No, 304 E 20th St does not offer parking.
Does 304 E 20th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 E 20th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 E 20th St have a pool?
No, 304 E 20th St does not have a pool.
Does 304 E 20th St have accessible units?
No, 304 E 20th St does not have accessible units.
Does 304 E 20th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 E 20th St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 304 E 20th St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
South Park Tower
124 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Caldwell
1520 York Ave
New York, NY 10028
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
The Dylan
309 5th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity