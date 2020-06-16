Great apartment, with plenty of light, Nice Oakwood Flooring, stainless steel appliances.Beautiful West Village neighborhood, close to restaurants, parks, and boutique shops. stainless steel appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 303 WEST 11TH STREET have any available units?
303 WEST 11TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 303 WEST 11TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
303 WEST 11TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.