303 WEST 11TH STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

303 WEST 11TH STREET

303 West 11th Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

303 West 11th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great apartment, with plenty of light, Nice Oakwood Flooring, stainless steel appliances.Beautiful West Village neighborhood, close to restaurants, parks, and boutique shops.
stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 WEST 11TH STREET have any available units?
303 WEST 11TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 303 WEST 11TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
303 WEST 11TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 WEST 11TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 303 WEST 11TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 303 WEST 11TH STREET offer parking?
No, 303 WEST 11TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 303 WEST 11TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 WEST 11TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 WEST 11TH STREET have a pool?
No, 303 WEST 11TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 303 WEST 11TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 303 WEST 11TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 303 WEST 11TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 WEST 11TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 303 WEST 11TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 WEST 11TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
