Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard doorman

An oversized two bedroom & two bathroom residence at 302 West 12th Street, one of the few white-glove, full service pre-war Bing & Bing condominiums in the West Village. This apartment is fully renovated and move-in ready!

The formal entry foyer, which is lined with generous closet and storage space, leads you to a massive living room with a fabulous wood-burning fireplace and unobstructed views of Abingdon Square Park to the west. The living space is large enough for an open separate dining area providing an airy, loft-like feel.

The open, windowed renovated kitchen boasts high-end stainless steel appliances including SubZero, Viking, and Miele. An island breakfast bar is ideal for casual meals or gatherings. There is a separate pantry which is lined with amazing built-in storage providing an ideal spot for a home office.

The separate bedroom wing boasts two equally large spaces both with renovated en-suite baths. The master has a massive walk-in closet and tranquil views of the building courtyard and historic Greenwich Village townhouses. The second bedroom also has unobstructed views of Abingdon Square Park and its own custom-built walk-in closet.

302 West 12th Street is a superbly-maintained full-service building with a 24-hour doorman, live-in resident manager, and a truly spectacular planted and furnished roof deck with 360 degree views of New York.

Residents enjoy the best white-glove service, bike and central laundry rooms and the best West Village location surrounded by Abingdon Square Park, The Meat Packing District, The High Line, The Whitney Museum, The Hudson River and its park, and the best restaurants and shops in New York.