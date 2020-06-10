All apartments in New York
302 West 12th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

302 West 12th Street

302 West 12th Street · (917) 817-4122
Location

302 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-E · Avail. now

$9,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
doorman
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
An oversized two bedroom & two bathroom residence at 302 West 12th Street, one of the few white-glove, full service pre-war Bing & Bing condominiums in the West Village. This apartment is fully renovated and move-in ready!
The formal entry foyer, which is lined with generous closet and storage space, leads you to a massive living room with a fabulous wood-burning fireplace and unobstructed views of Abingdon Square Park to the west. The living space is large enough for an open separate dining area providing an airy, loft-like feel.
The open, windowed renovated kitchen boasts high-end stainless steel appliances including SubZero, Viking, and Miele. An island breakfast bar is ideal for casual meals or gatherings. There is a separate pantry which is lined with amazing built-in storage providing an ideal spot for a home office.
The separate bedroom wing boasts two equally large spaces both with renovated en-suite baths. The master has a massive walk-in closet and tranquil views of the building courtyard and historic Greenwich Village townhouses. The second bedroom also has unobstructed views of Abingdon Square Park and its own custom-built walk-in closet.
302 West 12th Street is a superbly-maintained full-service building with a 24-hour doorman, live-in resident manager, and a truly spectacular planted and furnished roof deck with 360 degree views of New York.
Residents enjoy the best white-glove service, bike and central laundry rooms and the best West Village location surrounded by Abingdon Square Park, The Meat Packing District, The High Line, The Whitney Museum, The Hudson River and its park, and the best restaurants and shops in New York.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 West 12th Street have any available units?
302 West 12th Street has a unit available for $9,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 West 12th Street have?
Some of 302 West 12th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
302 West 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
No, 302 West 12th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 302 West 12th Street offer parking?
No, 302 West 12th Street does not offer parking.
Does 302 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 West 12th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 302 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 302 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 302 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 302 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 West 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
