Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

301 West Broadway

301 W Broadway · (212) 941-2630
Location

301 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013
SoHo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to this perfectly located two bedroom, one bath apartment across from the Soho Grand Hotel. 301 West Broadway is a 1,000 square foot open space loft with all the pre-war charm. Beautiful detailed finishes, renovated kitchen, granite kitchen tops, stone bathroom, and washer, dryer are a few of the details that give this apartment its character. The combination of exposed brick, hardwood floors, and fireplace mantle from the 1800s is the quintessential prewar studio in the heart of Soho.The John R. Murray building is a historical landmark built in 1824 and is listed in the National Registry of historical places. Our renovation was done under landmark supervision, painstakingly restoring every architectural detail to its original form while adding modern design and amenities. 301 West Broadway is located right by the ACE and 1 train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 West Broadway have any available units?
301 West Broadway has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 West Broadway have?
Some of 301 West Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 West Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
301 West Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 West Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 301 West Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 West Broadway offer parking?
No, 301 West Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 301 West Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 West Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 West Broadway have a pool?
No, 301 West Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 301 West Broadway have accessible units?
No, 301 West Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 301 West Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 West Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
