Welcome to this perfectly located two bedroom, one bath apartment across from the Soho Grand Hotel. 301 West Broadway is a 1,000 square foot open space loft with all the pre-war charm. Beautiful detailed finishes, renovated kitchen, granite kitchen tops, stone bathroom, and washer, dryer are a few of the details that give this apartment its character. The combination of exposed brick, hardwood floors, and fireplace mantle from the 1800s is the quintessential prewar studio in the heart of Soho.The John R. Murray building is a historical landmark built in 1824 and is listed in the National Registry of historical places. Our renovation was done under landmark supervision, painstakingly restoring every architectural detail to its original form while adding modern design and amenities. 301 West Broadway is located right by the ACE and 1 train.