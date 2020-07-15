301 Saint Nicholas Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Renovated 4 beds/2 baths apartment with washer/dryer in unit! This apartment offers beautiful hardwood floors and white interior. Modern kitchen features granite countertops, ample cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances including a full-size fridge, dishwasher, and microwave.



This unit is in a great location in a well-maintained elevator building just a few blocks from Morningside Park. Around the corner from the A, B, C and D subway lines and M100, M101, M10, M3, Bx15 buses as well as the M60+ to Laguardia Airport.



Email/Text/Email me for more information or to schedule a virtual showing!



Advertised price is net effective rent based on incentives