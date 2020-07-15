All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:10 AM

301 Saint Nicholas Avenue

301 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (347) 673-9795
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10027
Manhattanville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 44 · Avail. now

$3,895

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Renovated 4 beds/2 baths apartment with washer/dryer in unit! This apartment offers beautiful hardwood floors and white interior. Modern kitchen features granite countertops, ample cabinet space, and stainless steel appliances including a full-size fridge, dishwasher, and microwave.

This unit is in a great location in a well-maintained elevator building just a few blocks from Morningside Park. Around the corner from the A, B, C and D subway lines and M100, M101, M10, M3, Bx15 buses as well as the M60+ to Laguardia Airport.

Email/Text/Email me for more information or to schedule a virtual showing!

Advertised price is net effective rent based on incentives

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Saint Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
301 Saint Nicholas Avenue has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 Saint Nicholas Avenue have?
Some of 301 Saint Nicholas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Saint Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
301 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Saint Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 301 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 Saint Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
No, 301 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 301 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Saint Nicholas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Saint Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 301 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 301 Saint Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 301 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Saint Nicholas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
