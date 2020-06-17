301 East 79th Street

Amenities

Incredible Open Northern City Views can be yours from this one bedroom and one bath home in the luxury Upper East Side condominium, Continental Towers. A HUGE amount of closet space, spacious living room and dining area, and kitchen with open area.are just some of the features of this lovely apartment. Continental Towers has a full time doorman and concierge, roof deck and roof garden, laundry off the lobby, security guard and bicycle area. Sorry no dogs. Don't miss out on amazingly low priced home.2 year lease