All apartments in New York
Find more places like 301 East 79th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
301 East 79th Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

301 East 79th Street

301 East 79th Street · (917) 846-2572
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

301 East 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 24G · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
concierge
doorman
lobby
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
parking
garage
lobby
Incredible Open Northern City Views can be yours from this one bedroom and one bath home in the luxury Upper East Side condominium, Continental Towers. A HUGE amount of closet space, spacious living room and dining area, and kitchen with open area.are just some of the features of this lovely apartment. Continental Towers has a full time doorman and concierge, roof deck and roof garden, laundry off the lobby, security guard and bicycle area. Sorry no dogs. Don't miss out on amazingly low priced home.2 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 East 79th Street have any available units?
301 East 79th Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 East 79th Street have?
Some of 301 East 79th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 East 79th Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 East 79th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 East 79th Street pet-friendly?
No, 301 East 79th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 301 East 79th Street offer parking?
Yes, 301 East 79th Street does offer parking.
Does 301 East 79th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 East 79th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 East 79th Street have a pool?
No, 301 East 79th Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 East 79th Street have accessible units?
No, 301 East 79th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 East 79th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 East 79th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 301 East 79th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West Side Marquis
70 West 95th Street
New York, NY 10025
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity