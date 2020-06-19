All apartments in New York
301 East 45th Street

301 East 45th Street · (646) 450-3035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

301 East 45th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17-E · Avail. now

$3,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
elevator
lobby
Rarely available sun filled 2 bedroom corner unit in The Delegate.

17th floor with South-West exposure and beautiful light in each room.

This unit features wood flooring throughout and large windows in every room.
Ample storage with five closets throughout the apartment including a large walk-in closet in the hallway.

Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and abundant cabinet space
The bathroom has been renovated as well.
Conveniently located just minutes from Grand Central, one block from the United Nations and near great restaurants, shopping (including Amish Market and Farmer's Market on 47th Street).
The Delegate Condominium is a full service, 24-hour lobby concierge and live-in super. Renovated modern lobby and elevators. Landscaped common roof deck with stunning full city and river views. Modern and well-equipped card operated laundry in the building. Please note, this is a pet friendly building as well.

One-year lease minimum. Available 1 July 2020.

Fees required by Board of Managers:

$550 application fee
$350 move in fee
$350 move out fee

$500 refundable move in deposit
$500 refundable move out deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 East 45th Street have any available units?
301 East 45th Street has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 301 East 45th Street have?
Some of 301 East 45th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 East 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
301 East 45th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 East 45th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 East 45th Street is pet friendly.
Does 301 East 45th Street offer parking?
No, 301 East 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 301 East 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 East 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 East 45th Street have a pool?
No, 301 East 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 301 East 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 301 East 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 301 East 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 East 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
