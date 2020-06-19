301 East 45th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman elevator lobby

Rarely available sun filled 2 bedroom corner unit in The Delegate.



17th floor with South-West exposure and beautiful light in each room.



This unit features wood flooring throughout and large windows in every room.

Ample storage with five closets throughout the apartment including a large walk-in closet in the hallway.



Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and abundant cabinet space

The bathroom has been renovated as well.

Conveniently located just minutes from Grand Central, one block from the United Nations and near great restaurants, shopping (including Amish Market and Farmer's Market on 47th Street).

The Delegate Condominium is a full service, 24-hour lobby concierge and live-in super. Renovated modern lobby and elevators. Landscaped common roof deck with stunning full city and river views. Modern and well-equipped card operated laundry in the building. Please note, this is a pet friendly building as well.



One-year lease minimum. Available 1 July 2020.



Fees required by Board of Managers:



$550 application fee

$350 move in fee

$350 move out fee



$500 refundable move in deposit

$500 refundable move out deposit