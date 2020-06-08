300 Rector Place

Amenities

This unit has it all! Facing west you'll overlook a peaceful park with stunning Hudson river sunset views. The large living room easily accommodates all of your furniture, no matter the setup. The bedroom has room for your queen bed and there are three closets throughout the unit. A pass through kitchen is complete with dishwasher and microwave. The condo offers every amenity in an intimate atmosphere, and at no charge to the tenant: a large well-equipped gym with windows overlooking the building's private courtyard garden, a roof deck with a river view, lounge chairs, and water hook up, a bike room, and laundry on every floor.



The condo offers every amenity in an intimate atmosphere, and at no charge to the tenant: a large well-equipped gym with windows overlooking the building's private courtyard garden, a roof deck with a river view, lounge chairs, and water hook up, a bike room, and laundry on every floor.



Perfectly situated in Battery Park City, grocery stores (Gristedes, Battery Place Market, Whole Foods), restaurants (Mir-a-mar, El Vez, Parm, PJ Clarkes, Southwest, Hudson Eats, Inatteso, Blue Smoke, Pick-a-Bagel), parks, the riverfront esplanade, entertainment (Battery Park Conservancy, Regal Cinemas), and shopping (Bed Bath and Beyond, Barnes and Noble, and the Brookfield Mall). Getting around couldn't be easier - take advantage of the free Downtown connection, M20, M9, and all trains close by!