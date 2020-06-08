All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

300 Rector Place

300 Rector Place · (716) 725-9136
Location

300 Rector Place, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-T · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
doorman
clubhouse
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
bike storage
This unit has it all! Facing west you'll overlook a peaceful park with stunning Hudson river sunset views. The large living room easily accommodates all of your furniture, no matter the setup. The bedroom has room for your queen bed and there are three closets throughout the unit. A pass through kitchen is complete with dishwasher and microwave. The condo offers every amenity in an intimate atmosphere, and at no charge to the tenant: a large well-equipped gym with windows overlooking the building's private courtyard garden, a roof deck with a river view, lounge chairs, and water hook up, a bike room, and laundry on every floor,This unit has it all! Facing west you'll overlook a peaceful park with stunning Hudson river sunset views. The large living room easily accommodates all of your furniture, no matter the setup. The bedroom has room for your queen bed and there are three closets throughout the unit. A pass through kitchen is complete with dishwasher and microwave.

The condo offers every amenity in an intimate atmosphere, and at no charge to the tenant: a large well-equipped gym with windows overlooking the building's private courtyard garden, a roof deck with a river view, lounge chairs, and water hook up, a bike room, and laundry on every floor.

Perfectly situated in Battery Park City, grocery stores (Gristedes, Battery Place Market, Whole Foods), restaurants (Mir-a-mar, El Vez, Parm, PJ Clarkes, Southwest, Hudson Eats, Inatteso, Blue Smoke, Pick-a-Bagel), parks, the riverfront esplanade, entertainment (Battery Park Conservancy, Regal Cinemas), and shopping (Bed Bath and Beyond, Barnes and Noble, and the Brookfield Mall). Getting around couldn't be easier - take advantage of the free Downtown connection, M20, M9, and all trains close by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Rector Place have any available units?
300 Rector Place has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Rector Place have?
Some of 300 Rector Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Rector Place currently offering any rent specials?
300 Rector Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Rector Place pet-friendly?
No, 300 Rector Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 Rector Place offer parking?
No, 300 Rector Place does not offer parking.
Does 300 Rector Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Rector Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Rector Place have a pool?
No, 300 Rector Place does not have a pool.
Does 300 Rector Place have accessible units?
No, 300 Rector Place does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Rector Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Rector Place has units with dishwashers.
