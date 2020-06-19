300 East 46th Street

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Apartment Available June 1st!
Interior Features:
Modern Kitchen
Open and Spacious Layout
King/Queen Size Bedrooms
Large Living Room
Stainless Steel Appliances
Ample Closet Space
Dishwasher
Microwave
Building Features:
Doorman
Elevator
Laundry Room
Garage Parking
Storage Available
Originally built in 1960, The Envoy captures the essence of its time period with eclectic design and finishes. The building offers; 24-hour attended lobby, on-site laundry facility, and an attended garage with monthly and daily rates available for residents. Each newly renovated apartment features; strip plank wood flooring throughout, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, contemporary bathrooms to compliment the space, oversized layouts, some with walk-in closets and views of the East River.
-Rent is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease
,Large 3 bedroom Unit Now Available + No Fee!
New Reduced Price, Offering 18 Month Lease Term & No Broker Fee!
Unit 5E is Newly renovated and features large King & Queen size bedrooms. A huge
Living Room, lots of extra closet and storage space. Stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher and microwave.
