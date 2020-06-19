All apartments in New York
Find more places like 300 East 46th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
300 East 46th Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:54 AM

300 East 46th Street

300 East 46th Street · (646) 824-0575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Midtown East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

300 East 46th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-E · Avail. now

$5,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
Contact Us:

1. Arrange Contactless Access

2. Watch a Video Tour

3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Apartment Available June 1st!

Interior Features:
Modern Kitchen
Open and Spacious Layout
King/Queen Size Bedrooms
Large Living Room
Stainless Steel Appliances
Ample Closet Space
Dishwasher
Microwave

Building Features:
Doorman
Elevator
Laundry Room
Garage Parking
Storage Available

Originally built in 1960, The Envoy captures the essence of its time period with eclectic design and finishes. The building offers; 24-hour attended lobby, on-site laundry facility, and an attended garage with monthly and daily rates available for residents. Each newly renovated apartment features; strip plank wood flooring throughout, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, contemporary bathrooms to compliment the space, oversized layouts, some with walk-in closets and views of the East River.

-Rent is net effective 1 month free on a 12 month lease

,Large 3 bedroom Unit Now Available + No Fee!
New Reduced Price, Offering 18 Month Lease Term & No Broker Fee!

Unit 5E is Newly renovated and features large King & Queen size bedrooms. A huge
Living Room, lots of extra closet and storage space. Stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher and microwave.

Originally built in 1960, The Envoy captures the essence of its time period with eclectic design and finishes. The building offers; 24-hour attended lobby, on-site laundry facility, and an attended garage with monthly and daily rates available for residents. Each newly renovated apartment features; strip plank wood flooring throughout, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, contemporary bathrooms to compliment the space, oversized layouts, some with walk-in closets and views of the East River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 East 46th Street have any available units?
300 East 46th Street has a unit available for $5,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 East 46th Street have?
Some of 300 East 46th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 East 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 East 46th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East 46th Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 East 46th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 East 46th Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 East 46th Street does offer parking.
Does 300 East 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 East 46th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East 46th Street have a pool?
No, 300 East 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 East 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 300 East 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 East 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 East 46th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 300 East 46th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity