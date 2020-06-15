All apartments in New York
300 East 23rd Street
300 East 23rd Street

300 East 23rd Street · (212) 381-6501
Location

300 East 23rd Street, New York, NY 10010
Gramercy Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17B · Avail. now

$9,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
gym
Its no secret that developers reserve the top floors of a project for their most impressive apartments and #17B at The Tempo perfectly demonstrates this principle across its gracious 1491sf layout. Crafting 3 generous bedrooms along with 2.5 bathrooms and a dynamic corner unit living room space, the entire apartment is wrapped with floor to ceiling windows that exudes a hip, Manhattan sophistication. Boasting impressive 10' ceilings throughout the entire home, the sense of space is heightened with 8' solid core doors and expansive views from every room. Our time-lapse video only hints at how magical the light play is here, which is even more impressive in person.The focal point of the property is the grand 33 X 16 living room space situated West & North with simply stunning views and excellent light all day. This great room is sure to appeal to those with a flair for entertaining and an appreciation for the unique and dramatic views present here. Whether it's dinner for 10, a family gathering or just simply reading a book curled up on your couch, this room has a timeless appeal you will enjoy again & again. At the heart of the home is the professionally equipped kitchen space featuring abundant stone counter space along with a breakfast island clad in white stone. You'll be impressed with the top of the line appliances featuring an oversized SubZero refrigerator and premium Bosch appliances, all expertly situated for maximum efficiency. Gorgeous details include the white lacquered cabinets by Gruppo Italia and the oversized window with Western views. Both full bathrooms exude strong design components offering both an oversized walk in shower in the master and a Zuma soaking tub in the other as well as an additional powder room. Closet and storage space abounds here and there's an oversized closet space dedicated to your washer & dryer unit. Additionally, the owners have added motorized shades in both the living room and master bedroom. All of this plus the conveniences of life at a full service concierge building perfectly situated within the vibrant Gramercy neighborhood. On site amenities include a professionally outfitted gym with windows, an impressive roof deck as well as a party room space. This unit also has one of the limited storage spaces that are available here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 East 23rd Street have any available units?
300 East 23rd Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 East 23rd Street have?
Some of 300 East 23rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 East 23rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 East 23rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 East 23rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 East 23rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 300 East 23rd Street offer parking?
No, 300 East 23rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 300 East 23rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 East 23rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 East 23rd Street have a pool?
No, 300 East 23rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 East 23rd Street have accessible units?
No, 300 East 23rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 East 23rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 East 23rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
