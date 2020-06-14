Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge doorman gym parking playground pool table bike storage garage

Experience magical sunsets over extraordinary Hudson River and Statue of Liberty views from floor-to-ceiling windows in this 2,100 SF three bed, three-and-a-half bath southwest-facing corner apartment.



The residence boasts an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen, making the space perfect for entertaining. The apartment is outfitted with automatic shades and a built-in sound system. The chef's kitchen is equipped with top of the line appliances including a Viking stove and SubZero refrigerator. The spacious master bedroom suite includes two walk-in closets and a five-fixture master bath. The two secondary bedrooms are very well proportioned and each include en-suite baths.



Millennium Tower Residences is located at 30 West Street and was New York City's original "Green" LEED Gold Certified full-service, luxury condominium. Designed by award-winning Handel Architects, the buildings amenities include a full-time concierge, state-of-the-art fitness center; well-equipped children's playroom; sleek residents' lounge with pool table; a business center; and bike storage.



Battery Park City is a lovely residential enclave, with 36 acres of parks, waterfront and playgrounds. The Esplanade offers incomparable views and a bike route that runs the length of Manhattan's West Side. You'll enjoy high-end restaurants by some of NYC's most renowned restaurateurs, delicious local eats, small boutiques, and great shopping at Brookfield Place.