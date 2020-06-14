All apartments in New York
30 West Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:10 AM

30 West Street

30 West Street · (212) 932-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 West Street, New York, NY 10014
Battery Park City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16-F · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
gym
playground
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
playground
pool table
bike storage
garage
Experience magical sunsets over extraordinary Hudson River and Statue of Liberty views from floor-to-ceiling windows in this 2,100 SF three bed, three-and-a-half bath southwest-facing corner apartment.

The residence boasts an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen, making the space perfect for entertaining. The apartment is outfitted with automatic shades and a built-in sound system. The chef's kitchen is equipped with top of the line appliances including a Viking stove and SubZero refrigerator. The spacious master bedroom suite includes two walk-in closets and a five-fixture master bath. The two secondary bedrooms are very well proportioned and each include en-suite baths.

Millennium Tower Residences is located at 30 West Street and was New York City's original "Green" LEED Gold Certified full-service, luxury condominium. Designed by award-winning Handel Architects, the buildings amenities include a full-time concierge, state-of-the-art fitness center; well-equipped children's playroom; sleek residents' lounge with pool table; a business center; and bike storage.

Battery Park City is a lovely residential enclave, with 36 acres of parks, waterfront and playgrounds. The Esplanade offers incomparable views and a bike route that runs the length of Manhattan's West Side. You'll enjoy high-end restaurants by some of NYC's most renowned restaurateurs, delicious local eats, small boutiques, and great shopping at Brookfield Place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 West Street have any available units?
30 West Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 West Street have?
Some of 30 West Street's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 West Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 West Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 West Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 West Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 30 West Street offer parking?
Yes, 30 West Street does offer parking.
Does 30 West Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 West Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 West Street have a pool?
No, 30 West Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 West Street have accessible units?
No, 30 West Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 West Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 West Street does not have units with dishwashers.
