Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

30 East 85th Street

30 East 85th Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

30 East 85th Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 11-DEF · Avail. now

$29,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spectacular 9 room, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom corner apartment on 85th Street between Madison and Fifth Avenue. This sun-drenched home is located in a white glove condominium just step from Central Park and the reservoir. The apartment features beautiful herringbone floors, 2 balconies, a windowed kitchen, large living room with adjacent library, formal dining room and a full sized washer and dryer in separate laundry room. There are 5 full sized East facing bedrooms, one of which opens onto the 2nd balcony, and 4 beautifully remodeled baths, three of which are windowed, as well as a guest half bath. Only 2 apartments on the floor. Garage accessible via the building and David Barton gym next door. Excellent condition!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 East 85th Street have any available units?
30 East 85th Street has a unit available for $29,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 East 85th Street have?
Some of 30 East 85th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 East 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
30 East 85th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 East 85th Street pet-friendly?
No, 30 East 85th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 30 East 85th Street offer parking?
Yes, 30 East 85th Street does offer parking.
Does 30 East 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 East 85th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 East 85th Street have a pool?
No, 30 East 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 30 East 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 30 East 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 30 East 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 East 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
