30 East 85th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated gym doorman

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry parking garage

Spectacular 9 room, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom corner apartment on 85th Street between Madison and Fifth Avenue. This sun-drenched home is located in a white glove condominium just step from Central Park and the reservoir. The apartment features beautiful herringbone floors, 2 balconies, a windowed kitchen, large living room with adjacent library, formal dining room and a full sized washer and dryer in separate laundry room. There are 5 full sized East facing bedrooms, one of which opens onto the 2nd balcony, and 4 beautifully remodeled baths, three of which are windowed, as well as a guest half bath. Only 2 apartments on the floor. Garage accessible via the building and David Barton gym next door. Excellent condition!!!