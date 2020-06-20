293 Church Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning elevator furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

This recently renovated classic, keyed-elevator loft is located on Church Street in Tribeca. Approximately 1,400 sqft with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Contemporary, expansive living room faces west, overlooking Church Street with three over-sized windows. This impeccably maintained, full floor loft is a perfect entertaining space with dramatic, soaring ceilings and exposed brick walls.



Sun-drenched living room with it's dining area extends into a sleek gourmet kitchen with long center island. This chef's kitchen is a dream for anyone who likes to cook, with professional-grade stainless steel appliances and abundant counter and pantry space. Large master bedroom suite occupies the entire rear section of the loft and comes with a dressing room, large master bathroom, double exposure and exposed brick wall. Just outside of it, we have the second bedroom and a guest bathroom with stall shower. Keyed elevator opens up directly into the loft. With exposures on all four sides, this loft is very airy and sunny. Washer and dryer in unit. Central A/C. Does not include utility charges.



Centrally located between Canal & Walker Street, you are just steps from popular restaurants, cafes, convenience stores, shopping, transportation and all that downtown Manhattan has to offer. Inquiry about our short term furnished rates, also available. No broker's fee. VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://bit.ly/3e5Np92