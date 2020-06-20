All apartments in New York
Location

293 Church Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$12,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
This recently renovated classic, keyed-elevator loft is located on Church Street in Tribeca. Approximately 1,400 sqft with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Contemporary, expansive living room faces west, overlooking Church Street with three over-sized windows. This impeccably maintained, full floor loft is a perfect entertaining space with dramatic, soaring ceilings and exposed brick walls.

Sun-drenched living room with it's dining area extends into a sleek gourmet kitchen with long center island. This chef's kitchen is a dream for anyone who likes to cook, with professional-grade stainless steel appliances and abundant counter and pantry space. Large master bedroom suite occupies the entire rear section of the loft and comes with a dressing room, large master bathroom, double exposure and exposed brick wall. Just outside of it, we have the second bedroom and a guest bathroom with stall shower. Keyed elevator opens up directly into the loft. With exposures on all four sides, this loft is very airy and sunny. Washer and dryer in unit. Central A/C. Does not include utility charges.

Centrally located between Canal & Walker Street, you are just steps from popular restaurants, cafes, convenience stores, shopping, transportation and all that downtown Manhattan has to offer. Inquiry about our short term furnished rates, also available. No broker's fee. VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR HERE: https://bit.ly/3e5Np92

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Church Street have any available units?
293 Church Street has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 293 Church Street have?
Some of 293 Church Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
293 Church Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 293 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 293 Church Street offer parking?
No, 293 Church Street does not offer parking.
Does 293 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 293 Church Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Church Street have a pool?
No, 293 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 293 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 293 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 293 Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.
