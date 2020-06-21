291 Mercer St K5

Amenities
Sun Kissed 2BR in Greenwich_Doorman - Property Id: 294387
Available Immediately~Greenwich Village
*LOW FEE
This is an amazing two-bedroom apartment with kitchen, dishwasher, microwave, full-size refrigerator, bathroom, and air conditioner. Located in a 24-hour doorman building with elevator and laundry facility.
Conveniently located near Washington Square Park, NYU, restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294387
