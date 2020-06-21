All apartments in New York
Find more places like 291 Mercer St K5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
291 Mercer St K5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

291 Mercer St K5

291 Mercer St · (281) 763-9523
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

291 Mercer St, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit K5 · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
Sun Kissed 2BR in Greenwich_Doorman - Property Id: 294387

Available Immediately~Greenwich Village

*LOW FEE

This is an amazing two-bedroom apartment with kitchen, dishwasher, microwave, full-size refrigerator, bathroom, and air conditioner. Located in a 24-hour doorman building with elevator and laundry facility.

Conveniently located near Washington Square Park, NYU, restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294387
Property Id 294387

(RLNE5832422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 291 Mercer St K5 have any available units?
291 Mercer St K5 has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 291 Mercer St K5 have?
Some of 291 Mercer St K5's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 291 Mercer St K5 currently offering any rent specials?
291 Mercer St K5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 291 Mercer St K5 pet-friendly?
No, 291 Mercer St K5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 291 Mercer St K5 offer parking?
No, 291 Mercer St K5 does not offer parking.
Does 291 Mercer St K5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 291 Mercer St K5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 291 Mercer St K5 have a pool?
No, 291 Mercer St K5 does not have a pool.
Does 291 Mercer St K5 have accessible units?
No, 291 Mercer St K5 does not have accessible units.
Does 291 Mercer St K5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 291 Mercer St K5 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 291 Mercer St K5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Instrata Nomad
10 E 29th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity