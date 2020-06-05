All apartments in New York
29 West 64th Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 AM

29 West 64th Street

29 West 64th Street · (646) 265-2126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 West 64th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
bbq/grill
Luxury and Pre-War charm meet in this perfect, FURNISHED STUDIO. Available now, in the most desirable building. The Tristan, 29 West 64th Street, is an Art-Deco, boutique co-op on an idyllic tree lined, Central Park block. Enjoy living in this coveted pin-drop quiet apartment, in the middle of the most cultural part of the city, with Lincoln Center on one side, the park on the other side and the Atlantic Grill and Boulud Sud both on the block. Delight in the exquisite renovations throughout this spacious Pre-War studio. The windowed kitchen features brilliant white cabinets and back splash, contrasted with stunning custom black stone counter tops. There are stainless steel appliances, including a microwave, and outfitted with top of the line under counter freezers and refrigerator, this kitchen is designed to utilize all available space. The bathroom is clean and bright with white subway tiles and a gorgeous woven tile floor. Enter into a generously-sized dining/foyer, with a step-down into the sunken living room which gives you the separation you need to really feel the comfort this apartment has to offer. This over-sized room includes a queen-sized Murphy bed, for convenience and additional space when you need it. Set above the first floor, #1F has nice light, views looking onto the backyard, gorgeous high ceilings, dark hard wood floors and plenty of Closets. Private showings only with a quick approval by the Board. 29 West 64th Street is a supremely well-run elevator building with a laundry rooms, part time doorman, and live-in super. Central Park, Lincoln Center, world-class culture, cuisine, shopping, transportation, & much more. The building was constructed in 1938 and features 31 units Sorry NO PETS allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 West 64th Street have any available units?
29 West 64th Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 29 West 64th Street have?
Some of 29 West 64th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 West 64th Street currently offering any rent specials?
29 West 64th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 West 64th Street pet-friendly?
No, 29 West 64th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 29 West 64th Street offer parking?
No, 29 West 64th Street does not offer parking.
Does 29 West 64th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 West 64th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 West 64th Street have a pool?
No, 29 West 64th Street does not have a pool.
Does 29 West 64th Street have accessible units?
No, 29 West 64th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 29 West 64th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 West 64th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
