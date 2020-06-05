Amenities

Luxury and Pre-War charm meet in this perfect, FURNISHED STUDIO. Available now, in the most desirable building. The Tristan, 29 West 64th Street, is an Art-Deco, boutique co-op on an idyllic tree lined, Central Park block. Enjoy living in this coveted pin-drop quiet apartment, in the middle of the most cultural part of the city, with Lincoln Center on one side, the park on the other side and the Atlantic Grill and Boulud Sud both on the block. Delight in the exquisite renovations throughout this spacious Pre-War studio. The windowed kitchen features brilliant white cabinets and back splash, contrasted with stunning custom black stone counter tops. There are stainless steel appliances, including a microwave, and outfitted with top of the line under counter freezers and refrigerator, this kitchen is designed to utilize all available space. The bathroom is clean and bright with white subway tiles and a gorgeous woven tile floor. Enter into a generously-sized dining/foyer, with a step-down into the sunken living room which gives you the separation you need to really feel the comfort this apartment has to offer. This over-sized room includes a queen-sized Murphy bed, for convenience and additional space when you need it. Set above the first floor, #1F has nice light, views looking onto the backyard, gorgeous high ceilings, dark hard wood floors and plenty of Closets. Private showings only with a quick approval by the Board. 29 West 64th Street is a supremely well-run elevator building with a laundry rooms, part time doorman, and live-in super. Central Park, Lincoln Center, world-class culture, cuisine, shopping, transportation, & much more. The building was constructed in 1938 and features 31 units Sorry NO PETS allowed.