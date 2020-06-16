Large and brand new floor thru 2 bedroom, 1 bath with separate eat in kitchen, state of the art appliances, dishwasher, washer and dryer, high ceilings, hard wood floors, bright with double exposures and a huge patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 286 West 137th Street have any available units?
286 West 137th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 286 West 137th Street have?
Some of 286 West 137th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 West 137th Street currently offering any rent specials?
286 West 137th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.