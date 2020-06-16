All apartments in New York
Find more places like 286 West 137th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
286 West 137th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

286 West 137th Street

286 West 137th Street · (646) 526-8228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

286 West 137th Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large and brand new floor thru 2 bedroom, 1 bath with separate eat in kitchen, state of the art appliances, dishwasher, washer and dryer, high ceilings, hard wood floors, bright with double exposures and a huge patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 West 137th Street have any available units?
286 West 137th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 286 West 137th Street have?
Some of 286 West 137th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 West 137th Street currently offering any rent specials?
286 West 137th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 West 137th Street pet-friendly?
No, 286 West 137th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 286 West 137th Street offer parking?
No, 286 West 137th Street does not offer parking.
Does 286 West 137th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 286 West 137th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 West 137th Street have a pool?
No, 286 West 137th Street does not have a pool.
Does 286 West 137th Street have accessible units?
No, 286 West 137th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 286 West 137th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 286 West 137th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 286 West 137th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity