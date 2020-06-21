All apartments in New York
281 West 11th Street

281 West 11th Street · (646) 361-6548
Location

281 West 11th Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-A · Avail. now

$5,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

A Rare Find - the Quintessential West Village Apartment now Available!

Located on the top floor, this fully renovated, sun-filled apartment is full of all the charm and character the West Village has to offer. Featuring 10' ceilings, this home is airy and open with unique skylights throughout. Mixing top of the line additions and old school charm, the apartment showcases exposed brick and a wood burning fireplace. Every detail has been attended to throughout the home, including the open chef's kitchen equipped a vented WOLF range, Sub Zero refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and ample cupboard space/storage. Between the kitchen and living area is a built-in dining nook, perfect for entertaining and hosting dinner with friends.

The corner bedroom, with multiple windows and North/Western exposures, offers plenty of closet space with its custom-built closets. Enjoy absolute quiet and serenity, as it is set off of any major street. At the bedroom entrance is an LG washer/dryer combo, to afford the utmost convenience to its new tenant. The fully renovated bathroom boasts a large window, rain shower and contemporary fixtures. Throughout the apartment are pocket doors, to create a fluid and functional floorplan.

Located on arguably one of the nicest blocks in the West Village and steps away from best nightlife, restaurants, and shopping the Village is known for, the apartment is across the street from the original Magnolia Bakery, with easy access to the 1, 2, A, B, C, D, E, F, and M subway lines. This apartment is located on the top floor of a short 5 floor walk-up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 West 11th Street have any available units?
281 West 11th Street has a unit available for $5,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 281 West 11th Street have?
Some of 281 West 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
281 West 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 281 West 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 281 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 281 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 281 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 281 West 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 281 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 281 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 281 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 281 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 West 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
