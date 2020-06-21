281 West 11th Street

Amenities

A Rare Find - the Quintessential West Village Apartment now Available!



Located on the top floor, this fully renovated, sun-filled apartment is full of all the charm and character the West Village has to offer. Featuring 10' ceilings, this home is airy and open with unique skylights throughout. Mixing top of the line additions and old school charm, the apartment showcases exposed brick and a wood burning fireplace. Every detail has been attended to throughout the home, including the open chef's kitchen equipped a vented WOLF range, Sub Zero refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and ample cupboard space/storage. Between the kitchen and living area is a built-in dining nook, perfect for entertaining and hosting dinner with friends.



The corner bedroom, with multiple windows and North/Western exposures, offers plenty of closet space with its custom-built closets. Enjoy absolute quiet and serenity, as it is set off of any major street. At the bedroom entrance is an LG washer/dryer combo, to afford the utmost convenience to its new tenant. The fully renovated bathroom boasts a large window, rain shower and contemporary fixtures. Throughout the apartment are pocket doors, to create a fluid and functional floorplan.



Located on arguably one of the nicest blocks in the West Village and steps away from best nightlife, restaurants, and shopping the Village is known for, the apartment is across the street from the original Magnolia Bakery, with easy access to the 1, 2, A, B, C, D, E, F, and M subway lines. This apartment is located on the top floor of a short 5 floor walk-up.