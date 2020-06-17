280 Rector Place

Amenities

This is it! Your chance to rent the best one bedroom apartment in The Soundings.



A stand out, this unit features tasteful renovations that are sure to please even the most discerning BPC tenant.



Brand new rich hardwood flooring, a pristine open kitchen with breakfast bar and high end appliances, custom built-ins and a spa-like bathroom.



Entering the unit, Western exposure lets light pour inside. An expansive living room allows for a dining area and living space. The king sized bedroom has a full wall of deep, custom built-in closets for all of your storage needs. A spa-like marble bathroom and hallway closets complete this perfectly thought out apartment.



The Soundings is the best boutique condo building in Battery Park City. From the friendly doorman, to live in super, gym, roof deck, lounge, children's playroom, dance studio, storage, bike storage, and attached garage - your every need is fulfilled. Perfectly situated in Battery Park City, grocery stores (Gristedes, Battery Place Market, Whole Foods), restaurants (Mir-a-mar, El Vez, Parm, PJ Clarkes, Southwest, Hudson Eats, Inatteso, Blue Smoke, Pick-a-Bagel), parks, the riverfront esplanade, entertainment (Battery Park Conservancy, Regal Cinemas), and shopping (Bed Bath and Beyond, Barnes and Noble, and the Brookfield Mall). Getting around couldn't be easier - take advantage of the free Downtown connection, M20, M9, and all trains close by!