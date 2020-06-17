All apartments in New York
Find more places like 280 Rector Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
280 Rector Place
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

280 Rector Place

280 Rector Place · (716) 725-9136
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Battery Park City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

280 Rector Place, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4-H · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
This is it! Your chance to rent the best one bedroom apartment in The Soundings.

A stand out, this unit features tasteful renovations that are sure to please even the most discerning BPC tenant.

Brand new rich hardwood flooring, a pristine open kitchen with breakfast bar and high end appliances, custom built-ins and a spa-like bathroom.

Entering the unit, Western exposure lets light pour inside. An expansive living room allows for a dining area and living space. The king sized bedroom has a full wall of deep, custom built-in closets for all of your storage needs. A spa-like marble bathroom and hallway closets complete this perfectly thought out apartment.

The Soundings is the best boutique condo building in Battery Park City. From the friendly doorman, to live in super, gym, roof deck, lounge, children's playroom, dance studio, storage, bike storage, and attached garage your every need is fulfilled.,This is it! Your chance to rent the best one bedroom apartment in The Soundings.

A stand out, even in the building, this unit features tasteful renovations that are sure to please even the most discerning BPC tenant. Brand new rich hardwood flooring, a pristine open kitchen with breakfast bar and high end appliances, custom built-ins and a spa-like bathroom.

Walking in to the unit, Western exposure lets light pour inside. An expansive living room allows for a dining area and living space. The king sized bedroom has a full wall of deep, custom built-in closets for all of your storage needs. A spa-like marble bathroom and hallway closets complete this perfectly thought out apartment.

The Soundings is the best boutique condo building in Battery Park City. From the friendly doorman, to live in super, gym, roof deck, lounge, children's playroom, dance studio, storage, bike storage, and attached garage - your every need is fulfilled. Perfectly situated in Battery Park City, grocery stores (Gristedes, Battery Place Market, Whole Foods), restaurants (Mir-a-mar, El Vez, Parm, PJ Clarkes, Southwest, Hudson Eats, Inatteso, Blue Smoke, Pick-a-Bagel), parks, the riverfront esplanade, entertainment (Battery Park Conservancy, Regal Cinemas), and shopping (Bed Bath and Beyond, Barnes and Noble, and the Brookfield Mall). Getting around couldn't be easier - take advantage of the free Downtown connection, M20, M9, and all trains close by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 Rector Place have any available units?
280 Rector Place has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 280 Rector Place have?
Some of 280 Rector Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 Rector Place currently offering any rent specials?
280 Rector Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 Rector Place pet-friendly?
No, 280 Rector Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 280 Rector Place offer parking?
Yes, 280 Rector Place does offer parking.
Does 280 Rector Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 Rector Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 Rector Place have a pool?
No, 280 Rector Place does not have a pool.
Does 280 Rector Place have accessible units?
No, 280 Rector Place does not have accessible units.
Does 280 Rector Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 Rector Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 280 Rector Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eugene
435 West 31st Street
New York, NY 10001
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Cole
354 E 91st St
New York, NY 10128
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity