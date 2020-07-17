279 Mott St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

This spacious 100% no fee one bedroom is an amazing deal that won't last and is located in the heart of Soho. The kitchen is newly renovated with granite counter-tops and stainless steal appliances including a dishwasher. The bedroom has been renovated with new hardwood floors. The apartments gets a ton of natural light through its large windows.The building is an extremely well kept walk up building, with the unit being just a short two flights up. Right near the B,D,F,N,R and 6 trains and just steps away from the best restaurants, bars, retail and theaters in NYC.FOR AN EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT SARAH CALL/TEXT 347-733-7570EMAIL sarah@mrgnyc.com