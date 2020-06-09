All apartments in New York
279 East 44th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

279 East 44th Street

279 East 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

279 East 44th Street, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Flex 2 bedroom, very sunny and bright.The apartment has beautiful hi end finishes , gorgeous hardwood oak strip floors, high ceilings, wall to wall windows, great closet space, central air system, beautiful marble bathroom.The apartment also has a beautiful large separate kitchen with full size hi end stainless steel appliances (dish washer as well).The building features 24 hour doorman, live in super, a laundry room, parking garage, free maintenance.Olympia House is a luxury, full-service, 24 hour doorman, elevator building with a live-in super, laundry room, package room, and mail room. Pets allowed, guarantors accepted, no board approval. Norris9250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 East 44th Street have any available units?
279 East 44th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 279 East 44th Street have?
Some of 279 East 44th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 East 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
279 East 44th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 East 44th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 279 East 44th Street is pet friendly.
Does 279 East 44th Street offer parking?
Yes, 279 East 44th Street does offer parking.
Does 279 East 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 East 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 East 44th Street have a pool?
No, 279 East 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 279 East 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 279 East 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 279 East 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 279 East 44th Street has units with dishwashers.
