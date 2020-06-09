279 East 44th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Flex 2 bedroom, very sunny and bright.The apartment has beautiful hi end finishes , gorgeous hardwood oak strip floors, high ceilings, wall to wall windows, great closet space, central air system, beautiful marble bathroom.The apartment also has a beautiful large separate kitchen with full size hi end stainless steel appliances (dish washer as well).The building features 24 hour doorman, live in super, a laundry room, parking garage, free maintenance.Olympia House is a luxury, full-service, 24 hour doorman, elevator building with a live-in super, laundry room, package room, and mail room. Pets allowed, guarantors accepted, no board approval. Norris9250