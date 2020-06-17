All apartments in New York
275 Greenwich Street

275 Greenwich Street · (212) 913-9058
Location

275 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-K · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
bike storage
Greenwich Court Condominium sunny 2 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment in the heart of Tribeca. This corner apartment has 6 bright west-facing windows that look out onto all of Tribeca. This unit is the most sought after home in the building because of its layout, closets, and view. Upgrades include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and custom lighting. Greenwich Court Condominium is a full- service building with a 24-hr doorman, roof deck with amazing Hudson River views, bike storage, and a garden courtyard. Plus this unit comes with an 8 'x 4' x 4' storage in the basement. The building is conveniently located a block away from subway lines 1, 2, A, C, N, and R, Whole Foods and Soul Cycle are right across the street along with some of the best restaurants and shops NY has to offer.,Greenwich Court Condominium sunny 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the heart of Tribeca. This corner apartment has 6 bright west facing windows that look out onto all of Tribeca. This unit is the most sought after home in the building because of its layout, closets and view. Upgrades include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and custom lighting. Greenwich Court Condominium is a full service building with a 24-hr doorman, roof deck with amazing Hudson River views, bike storage, and a garden courtyard. Plus this unit comes with a 8 'x 4' x 4' storage in the basement. The building is conveniently located a block away subway lines 1, 2, A, C, N and R, Whole Foods and Soul Cycle are right across the street along with some of the best restaurants and shops NY has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Greenwich Street have any available units?
275 Greenwich Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 275 Greenwich Street have?
Some of 275 Greenwich Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Greenwich Street currently offering any rent specials?
275 Greenwich Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Greenwich Street pet-friendly?
No, 275 Greenwich Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 275 Greenwich Street offer parking?
No, 275 Greenwich Street does not offer parking.
Does 275 Greenwich Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 275 Greenwich Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Greenwich Street have a pool?
No, 275 Greenwich Street does not have a pool.
Does 275 Greenwich Street have accessible units?
No, 275 Greenwich Street does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Greenwich Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Greenwich Street does not have units with dishwashers.
