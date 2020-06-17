275 Greenwich Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel doorman

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard doorman bike storage

Greenwich Court Condominium sunny 2 bedroom/ 1 bath apartment in the heart of Tribeca. This corner apartment has 6 bright west-facing windows that look out onto all of Tribeca. This unit is the most sought after home in the building because of its layout, closets, and view. Upgrades include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and custom lighting. Greenwich Court Condominium is a full- service building with a 24-hr doorman, roof deck with amazing Hudson River views, bike storage, and a garden courtyard. Plus this unit comes with an 8 'x 4' x 4' storage in the basement. The building is conveniently located a block away from subway lines 1, 2, A, C, N, and R, Whole Foods and Soul Cycle are right across the street along with some of the best restaurants and shops NY has to offer.,Greenwich Court Condominium sunny 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the heart of Tribeca. This corner apartment has 6 bright west facing windows that look out onto all of Tribeca. This unit is the most sought after home in the building because of its layout, closets and view. Upgrades include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and custom lighting. Greenwich Court Condominium is a full service building with a 24-hr doorman, roof deck with amazing Hudson River views, bike storage, and a garden courtyard. Plus this unit comes with a 8 'x 4' x 4' storage in the basement. The building is conveniently located a block away subway lines 1, 2, A, C, N and R, Whole Foods and Soul Cycle are right across the street along with some of the best restaurants and shops NY has to offer.