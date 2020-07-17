All apartments in New York
Find more places like 273 Mott St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
273 Mott St
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

273 Mott St

273 Mott Street · (347) 733-7570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

273 Mott Street, New York, NY 10012
NoLita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
100% NO FEE!! DEAL WONT LAST!!This is a spacious one bedroom in the heart of Soho. The kitchen is newly renovated with granite counter-tops and stainless steal appliances including a dishwasher. The bedroom has been renovated with new hardwood floors. The apartments gets a ton of natural light through its large windows.The building is an extremely well kept walk up building, with the unit being just a short three flights up. Right near the B,D,F,N,R and 6 trains and just steps away from the best restaurants, bars, retail and theaters in NYC.OPEN HOUSE BY APPOINTMENT ONLYFOR AN EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT SARAH CALL/TEXT 347-733-7570EMAIL sarah@mrgnyc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 Mott St have any available units?
273 Mott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 273 Mott St have?
Some of 273 Mott St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 Mott St currently offering any rent specials?
273 Mott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 Mott St pet-friendly?
No, 273 Mott St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 273 Mott St offer parking?
No, 273 Mott St does not offer parking.
Does 273 Mott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 Mott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 Mott St have a pool?
No, 273 Mott St does not have a pool.
Does 273 Mott St have accessible units?
No, 273 Mott St does not have accessible units.
Does 273 Mott St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 273 Mott St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 273 Mott St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
Avalon West Chelsea
282 11th Ave
New York, NY 10001
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003
Hampton Court
333 East 102nd Street
New York, NY 10029

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity