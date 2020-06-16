All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

27 West 96th Street

27 West 96th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27 West 96th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-F · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
ONE MONTH"S FREE RENT FOR ONE YEAR LEASE $5,500 Gross $5,000 Net

GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH PLUS STEPS OFF CENTRAL PARK
27 W. 96th St. (CPW/COLUMBUS) #5F

APPX.1400 sq.ft OF GREAT SPACE
PLUS SEPARATE LARGE DINETTE OFF GOURMET WINDOWED KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

LARGE LIVING ROOM FACES SOUTH
SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH ALSO FACE SOUTH !

ACCESS TO SECOND BATHROOM FROM BOTH SECOND BEDROOM AND DINETTE.

LARGE ENTRY FOYER-GREAT CLOSETS

5th FLOOR OF GORGEOUS ART-DECO PRE-WAR DOORMAN BUILDING
STEP TO CENTRAL PARK AND SUBWAYS AND WHOLE FOODS !!!

STATE OF ART GYM and CHILDREN'S PLAYROOM
INITIAL ONE OR TWO-YEAR LEASE,We are the brokers for this apartment and many others. Anyone renting this apartment will have to go through us, call or email for the best deal.

Classic Pre-War Doorman Elevator Building. 5th floor, 2 Bedroom Apartment with 2 full bathrooms and a formal dining room. The apartment features a entry foyer with a large coat closet, large living room with southern exposure and great city views, a separate windowed kitchen, dishwasher & microwave, separate formal dining room, large master bedroom with a bathroom en suite. Excellent closet space throughout the apt. Beautiful hardwood floors, picture & crown molding with many fine pre-war details and amazing natural light. Full time doorman elevator building with a laundry room in the building. Pets okay & a live in Superintendent. Steps to Central Park and steps to the subway!

Forrest & Trey
Stone Crest, Inc.
Rental Department
147 West 35 Street #810
New York, NY 10001
rentals@StoneCrestRealty.com
212.239.3516
www.SCRNY.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 West 96th Street have any available units?
27 West 96th Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 West 96th Street have?
Some of 27 West 96th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 West 96th Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 West 96th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 West 96th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 West 96th Street is pet friendly.
Does 27 West 96th Street offer parking?
No, 27 West 96th Street does not offer parking.
Does 27 West 96th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27 West 96th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 West 96th Street have a pool?
No, 27 West 96th Street does not have a pool.
Does 27 West 96th Street have accessible units?
No, 27 West 96th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 West 96th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 West 96th Street has units with dishwashers.
