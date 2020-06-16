27 West 96th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel gym

ONE MONTH"S FREE RENT FOR ONE YEAR LEASE $5,500 Gross $5,000 Net



GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH PLUS STEPS OFF CENTRAL PARK

27 W. 96th St. (CPW/COLUMBUS) #5F



APPX.1400 sq.ft OF GREAT SPACE

PLUS SEPARATE LARGE DINETTE OFF GOURMET WINDOWED KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS and STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.



LARGE LIVING ROOM FACES SOUTH

SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM AND BATH ALSO FACE SOUTH !



ACCESS TO SECOND BATHROOM FROM BOTH SECOND BEDROOM AND DINETTE.



LARGE ENTRY FOYER-GREAT CLOSETS



5th FLOOR OF GORGEOUS ART-DECO PRE-WAR DOORMAN BUILDING

STEP TO CENTRAL PARK AND SUBWAYS AND WHOLE FOODS !!!



STATE OF ART GYM and CHILDREN'S PLAYROOM

INITIAL ONE OR TWO-YEAR LEASE,We are the brokers for this apartment and many others. Anyone renting this apartment will have to go through us, call or email for the best deal.



Classic Pre-War Doorman Elevator Building. 5th floor, 2 Bedroom Apartment with 2 full bathrooms and a formal dining room. The apartment features a entry foyer with a large coat closet, large living room with southern exposure and great city views, a separate windowed kitchen, dishwasher & microwave, separate formal dining room, large master bedroom with a bathroom en suite. Excellent closet space throughout the apt. Beautiful hardwood floors, picture & crown molding with many fine pre-war details and amazing natural light. Full time doorman elevator building with a laundry room in the building. Pets okay & a live in Superintendent. Steps to Central Park and steps to the subway!



Forrest & Trey

Stone Crest, Inc.

Rental Department

147 West 35 Street #810

New York, NY 10001

rentals@StoneCrestRealty.com

212.239.3516

www.SCRNY.com