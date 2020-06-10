27 West 72nd Street

Amenities

BEST 2 BED ON MARKET! Gorgeous pin-drop quiet 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom at full-service luxury prewar condominium, "The Olcott". Located on West 72nd Street, 1/2 block to Central Park & the B,C trains and a mere block away to the 1,2,3, trains and all of the fabulous restaurants and shops, including Trader Joe's! Apartment features designer finishes throughout, including an open kitchen with Caesar stone counters, custom Italian cabinets and premium appliances including a Subzero refrigerator with double-door freezer and a Miele dishwasher. Living room is spacious and has an area that is right off the kitchen, making the ideal dining area. Thoughtfully designed layout with split bedrooms, including a Master suite with en-suite bath with double sinks and stall shower by Waterworks. Second bedroom also has an en-suite bath with bathtub and both baths feature radiant heated floors. To top it off, there is a built-in desk that makes for the perfect home office! Bosch Washer & Dryer in unit. Building includes a resident dining room, cool storage, a playroom and gym. This apartment has it all! Please call or email today for an appointment.