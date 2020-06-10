All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

27 West 72nd Street

27 West 72nd Street · (212) 957-4100
Location

27 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$6,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
BEST 2 BED ON MARKET! Gorgeous pin-drop quiet 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom at full-service luxury prewar condominium, "The Olcott". Located on West 72nd Street, 1/2 block to Central Park & the B,C trains and a mere block away to the 1,2,3, trains and all of the fabulous restaurants and shops, including Trader Joe's! Apartment features designer finishes throughout, including an open kitchen with Caesar stone counters, custom Italian cabinets and premium appliances including a Subzero refrigerator with double-door freezer and a Miele dishwasher. Living room is spacious and has an area that is right off the kitchen, making the ideal dining area. Thoughtfully designed layout with split bedrooms, including a Master suite with en-suite bath with double sinks and stall shower by Waterworks. Second bedroom also has an en-suite bath with bathtub and both baths feature radiant heated floors. To top it off, there is a built-in desk that makes for the perfect home office! Bosch Washer & Dryer in unit. Building includes a resident dining room, cool storage, a playroom and gym. This apartment has it all! Please call or email today for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 West 72nd Street have any available units?
27 West 72nd Street has a unit available for $6,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 West 72nd Street have?
Some of 27 West 72nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 West 72nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
27 West 72nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 West 72nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 27 West 72nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 27 West 72nd Street offer parking?
No, 27 West 72nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 27 West 72nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 West 72nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 West 72nd Street have a pool?
No, 27 West 72nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 27 West 72nd Street have accessible units?
No, 27 West 72nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 West 72nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 West 72nd Street has units with dishwashers.
