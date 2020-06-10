All apartments in New York
266 West 136th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

266 West 136th Street

266 West 136th Street · (646) 739-7116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

266 West 136th Street, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
The beautiful newly renovated apartment takes up the entire 3rd floor in a Brownstone. exposed brick walls, with hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, split a/c system, intercom. Spacious outdoor roof deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 West 136th Street have any available units?
266 West 136th Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 266 West 136th Street have?
Some of 266 West 136th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 West 136th Street currently offering any rent specials?
266 West 136th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 West 136th Street pet-friendly?
No, 266 West 136th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 266 West 136th Street offer parking?
No, 266 West 136th Street does not offer parking.
Does 266 West 136th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 West 136th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 West 136th Street have a pool?
No, 266 West 136th Street does not have a pool.
Does 266 West 136th Street have accessible units?
No, 266 West 136th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 266 West 136th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 266 West 136th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
