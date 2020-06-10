The beautiful newly renovated apartment takes up the entire 3rd floor in a Brownstone. exposed brick walls, with hardwood floors, new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, split a/c system, intercom. Spacious outdoor roof deck.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 266 West 136th Street have any available units?