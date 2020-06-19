All apartments in New York
265 East 66 Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

265 East 66 Street

265 East 66th Street · (917) 653-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

265 East 66th Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $9900 · Avail. now

$9,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1565 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Stunning views,Pool, W/D,24 H DM, - Property Id: 233796

Panoramic views from your new home,
Convertible 3 bedrooms in 1565 sf unit,
Marble bathrooms,
Enormous living room with dining area,
Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances,
Laundry in unit,
Floor to ceiling windows,
Wood floors,
Climate controlled rooms,
24 H Doorman,
Fitness center,
Residents lounge,
Swimming pool,
Yoga room,
Massive courtyard,
Garage,
Please contact for viewing,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233796
Property Id 233796

(RLNE5605149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 East 66 Street have any available units?
265 East 66 Street has a unit available for $9,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 East 66 Street have?
Some of 265 East 66 Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 East 66 Street currently offering any rent specials?
265 East 66 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 East 66 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 East 66 Street is pet friendly.
Does 265 East 66 Street offer parking?
Yes, 265 East 66 Street does offer parking.
Does 265 East 66 Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 265 East 66 Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 East 66 Street have a pool?
Yes, 265 East 66 Street has a pool.
Does 265 East 66 Street have accessible units?
No, 265 East 66 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 265 East 66 Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 East 66 Street has units with dishwashers.
