All apartments in New York
Find more places like 263 West 70th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
263 West 70th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

263 West 70th Street

263 West 70th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

263 West 70th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Lincoln Center Area Lovely Clean Studio In A pre War Town House Sep kitchen and Sep Bathroom Can show anytime NO PETS ( Owner might do Cat )

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 West 70th Street have any available units?
263 West 70th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 263 West 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
263 West 70th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 West 70th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 West 70th Street is pet friendly.
Does 263 West 70th Street offer parking?
No, 263 West 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 263 West 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 West 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 West 70th Street have a pool?
No, 263 West 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 263 West 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 263 West 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 263 West 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 West 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 West 70th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 West 70th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
House 39
225 East 39th Street
New York, NY 10016
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
The Marlowe
145 East 81st Street
New York, NY 10028
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College