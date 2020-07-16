Rent Calculator
263 West 70th Street
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 8
263 West 70th Street
263 West 70th Street
·
No Longer Available
263 West 70th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side
pet friendly
Lincoln Center Area Lovely Clean Studio In A pre War Town House Sep kitchen and Sep Bathroom Can show anytime NO PETS ( Owner might do Cat )
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 263 West 70th Street have any available units?
263 West 70th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
Is 263 West 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
263 West 70th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 West 70th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 West 70th Street is pet friendly.
Does 263 West 70th Street offer parking?
No, 263 West 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 263 West 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 West 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 West 70th Street have a pool?
No, 263 West 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 263 West 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 263 West 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 263 West 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 West 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 West 70th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 West 70th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
