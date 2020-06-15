26 East 63rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard doorman

Prewar 2 BR 2 BTH in Chic Building.



Owner requests all offers for immediate occupancy .. negotiable



Lease this beautiful 9th floor - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with 10' ceilings at the Leonori off Madison Avenue.

Built in 1901 this renovated unit offers the feel of yesteryear with today's update modern finishes. Cove molding, thick baseboards, oak floors, picture molding for hanging art, original solid panel doors are but a few prewar aesthetics. The residence provides a Grand Livingroom with open north views of the city which is perfect for entertaining and lounging/dining.



Enormous open kitchen with lots of open counter for stool seating, tons of storage/cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances including washer/dryer. Two large bedrooms offer ensuite marble bathrooms and fitted closets. Views are primarily from the living room and bedrooms are quiet facing courtyard with some south light.



Perched on Madison Avenue this full-service condominium provides loft feel with its Beaux-Arts facade and oversized double-paned windows. Near Central Park, top restaurants, fine shopping and easy access to trains or buses. Boutique building with only 59 residences.