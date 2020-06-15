All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

26 East 63rd Street

26 East 63rd Street · (646) 210-3177
Location

26 East 63rd Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9F · Avail. now

$8,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
Prewar 2 BR 2 BTH in Chic Building.

Owner requests all offers for immediate occupancy .. negotiable

Lease this beautiful 9th floor - 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom with 10' ceilings at the Leonori off Madison Avenue.
Built in 1901 this renovated unit offers the feel of yesteryear with today's update modern finishes. Cove molding, thick baseboards, oak floors, picture molding for hanging art, original solid panel doors are but a few prewar aesthetics. The residence provides a Grand Livingroom with open north views of the city which is perfect for entertaining and lounging/dining.

Enormous open kitchen with lots of open counter for stool seating, tons of storage/cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances including washer/dryer. Two large bedrooms offer ensuite marble bathrooms and fitted closets. Views are primarily from the living room and bedrooms are quiet facing courtyard with some south light.

Perched on Madison Avenue this full-service condominium provides loft feel with its Beaux-Arts facade and oversized double-paned windows. Near Central Park, top restaurants, fine shopping and easy access to trains or buses. Boutique building with only 59 residences.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 East 63rd Street have any available units?
26 East 63rd Street has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 26 East 63rd Street have?
Some of 26 East 63rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 East 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
26 East 63rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 East 63rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 26 East 63rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 26 East 63rd Street offer parking?
No, 26 East 63rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 26 East 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 East 63rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 East 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 26 East 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 26 East 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 26 East 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26 East 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 East 63rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
