Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:18 PM

256 Seaman Ave

256 Seaman Avenue · (917) 620-6265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

256 Seaman Avenue, New York, NY 10034
Inwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
community garden
on-site laundry
BACK ON THE MARKET! SPACIOUS And AIRY TWO BEDROOM IN A SMALL BUILDING! Pet Friendly and Near INWOOD PARK!

Deposit Free when you use Rhino. Please ask me about it.

The Apartment features:
- King Size bedroom with French doors.
- Queen size bedroom.
- Updated Bathroom.
- Kitchen with white cabinetry.
- Stainless steel appliances.
-Dishwasher and Marble counter tops.
- High Ceilings.
- Ample Closet space.
- Heat and hot water included.

Building:
-WALK UP
-Laundry in basement
- Pet Friendly.
- Near Inwood Hill Park, Columbia Athletic Field, Community garden at 215, Farmers Market, lots of coffee shops and restaurants.
- Near the 1 Train at 215 Or A train at 207th Street.

ADVERTISED RENT is NET EFFECTIVE with 1 month Free ( Gross rent is $2400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 256 Seaman Ave have any available units?
256 Seaman Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 256 Seaman Ave have?
Some of 256 Seaman Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 256 Seaman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
256 Seaman Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 256 Seaman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 256 Seaman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 256 Seaman Ave offer parking?
No, 256 Seaman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 256 Seaman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 256 Seaman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 256 Seaman Ave have a pool?
No, 256 Seaman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 256 Seaman Ave have accessible units?
No, 256 Seaman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 256 Seaman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 256 Seaman Ave has units with dishwashers.
