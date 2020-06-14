256 Seaman Ave

Amenities
BACK ON THE MARKET! SPACIOUS And AIRY TWO BEDROOM IN A SMALL BUILDING! Pet Friendly and Near INWOOD PARK!
Deposit Free when you use Rhino. Please ask me about it.
The Apartment features:
- King Size bedroom with French doors.
- Queen size bedroom.
- Updated Bathroom.
- Kitchen with white cabinetry.
- Stainless steel appliances.
-Dishwasher and Marble counter tops.
- High Ceilings.
- Ample Closet space.
- Heat and hot water included.
Building:
-WALK UP
-Laundry in basement
- Pet Friendly.
- Near Inwood Hill Park, Columbia Athletic Field, Community garden at 215, Farmers Market, lots of coffee shops and restaurants.
- Near the 1 Train at 215 Or A train at 207th Street.
ADVERTISED RENT is NET EFFECTIVE with 1 month Free ( Gross rent is $2400)