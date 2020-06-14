256 Seaman Ave

Amenities

BACK ON THE MARKET! SPACIOUS And AIRY TWO BEDROOM IN A SMALL BUILDING! Pet Friendly and Near INWOOD PARK!



Deposit Free when you use Rhino. Please ask me about it.



The Apartment features:

- King Size bedroom with French doors.

- Queen size bedroom.

- Updated Bathroom.

- Kitchen with white cabinetry.

- Stainless steel appliances.

-Dishwasher and Marble counter tops.

- High Ceilings.

- Ample Closet space.

- Heat and hot water included.



Building:

-WALK UP

-Laundry in basement

- Pet Friendly.

- Near Inwood Hill Park, Columbia Athletic Field, Community garden at 215, Farmers Market, lots of coffee shops and restaurants.

- Near the 1 Train at 215 Or A train at 207th Street.



ADVERTISED RENT is NET EFFECTIVE with 1 month Free ( Gross rent is $2400)