Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Completely Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment with a lot of natural light! One month Free and Pet Friendly!



Deposit Free When You Use Rhino. Please Ask me about it.



The apartment features:

- Open Kitchen & Living room concept.

- Stainless steel appliances.

- Hidden dishwasher and Quart counter tops.

- Master Bedroom fits a king size bed.

- Second bedroom can easily fit a queen bed.

- Modern Pendant Light fixtures in living room.

- Ultra modern bathroom with rainfall shower heads, chrome fixtures and over sized light medicine cabinets.

- Hard wood floors through out.

- Ample closet space.



The Building:

- Elevator

- Laundry

- Super on-site.

- Pet friendly.



ADVERTISED RENT IS NET EFFECTIVE WITH 1 month FREE on a 12 month lease.