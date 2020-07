Amenities

253 West 72nd Street is located at 253 West 72nd Street New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 253 West 72nd Street offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments .Amenities include Concierge, Laundry Facilities and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 10023 ZIP code.