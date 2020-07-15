Rent Calculator
Home
/
New York, NY
/
252 East 61st Street
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
252 East 61st Street
252 East 61st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
252 East 61st Street, New York, NY 10065
Upper East Side
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 580; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $3795.00; IMRID22708
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 252 East 61st Street have any available units?
252 East 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
What amenities does 252 East 61st Street have?
Some of 252 East 61st Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 252 East 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
252 East 61st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 East 61st Street pet-friendly?
No, 252 East 61st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 252 East 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 252 East 61st Street offers parking.
Does 252 East 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 East 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 East 61st Street have a pool?
No, 252 East 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 252 East 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 252 East 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 252 East 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 East 61st Street has units with dishwashers.
