Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

252 E 57th St 37A

252 E 57th St · (347) 392-2871
Location

252 E 57th St, New York, NY 10022
Midtown East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 37A · Avail. now

$17,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2016 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Luxury 3 Bedroom Apartments - Property Id: 204616

Amenities:
Children Playroom, Common Outdoor Space, Concierge, Doorman, Driveway, Elevator, Garage, Health Club, Live In Super, Lounge, New Construction, Pied a Terre, Pool, Roof Deck, Subway, Balcony, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Eat In Kitchen, Hardwood, High Ceilings, Laundry In Unit, Light, Marble Bath, Microwave, Outdoor Space, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk-In Closet, Wine Cooler
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/204616
Property Id 204616

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5733595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 E 57th St 37A have any available units?
252 E 57th St 37A has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 252 E 57th St 37A have?
Some of 252 E 57th St 37A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 252 E 57th St 37A currently offering any rent specials?
252 E 57th St 37A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 E 57th St 37A pet-friendly?
No, 252 E 57th St 37A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 252 E 57th St 37A offer parking?
Yes, 252 E 57th St 37A does offer parking.
Does 252 E 57th St 37A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 252 E 57th St 37A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 E 57th St 37A have a pool?
Yes, 252 E 57th St 37A has a pool.
Does 252 E 57th St 37A have accessible units?
No, 252 E 57th St 37A does not have accessible units.
Does 252 E 57th St 37A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 252 E 57th St 37A has units with dishwashers.
