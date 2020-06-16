Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities doorman bike storage

The highly coveted F line at The Adamston offers a spacious 3 bedroom layout with separate dining area, living room and den. The home has recently undergone a complete gut renovation and offers impressive natural light through South, West and East exposures. The apartment covers approx. 2,111 sqft with 10.5' ceilings and includes generous built-ins and custom home touches. The living area adjoins an eat-in kitchen, featuring top of the line appliances, a large island plus banquet area and vented washer/dryer. Down the hall sits the master bedroom with double exposures and ample closet space. The second and third bedrooms feature oversized windows allowing light to flood in and offers impressive city views. 251 West 89th Street is a pre-war, doorman, full-service building equipped with a bike room and beautiful roof deck. It sits in a prime Upper West Side location just moments from Central and Riverside Parks. Please note, some photos are virtually staged.