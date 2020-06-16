All apartments in New York
Find more places like 251 West 89th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
251 West 89th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

251 West 89th Street

251 West 89th Street · (917) 940-0676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

251 West 89th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$12,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
bike storage
The highly coveted F line at The Adamston offers a spacious 3 bedroom layout with separate dining area, living room and den. The home has recently undergone a complete gut renovation and offers impressive natural light through South, West and East exposures. The apartment covers approx. 2,111 sqft with 10.5' ceilings and includes generous built-ins and custom home touches. The living area adjoins an eat-in kitchen, featuring top of the line appliances, a large island plus banquet area and vented washer/dryer. Down the hall sits the master bedroom with double exposures and ample closet space. The second and third bedrooms feature oversized windows allowing light to flood in and offers impressive city views. 251 West 89th Street is a pre-war, doorman, full-service building equipped with a bike room and beautiful roof deck. It sits in a prime Upper West Side location just moments from Central and Riverside Parks. Please note, some photos are virtually staged.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 West 89th Street have any available units?
251 West 89th Street has a unit available for $12,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 West 89th Street have?
Some of 251 West 89th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 West 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
251 West 89th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 West 89th Street pet-friendly?
No, 251 West 89th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 251 West 89th Street offer parking?
No, 251 West 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 251 West 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 251 West 89th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 West 89th Street have a pool?
No, 251 West 89th Street does not have a pool.
Does 251 West 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 251 West 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 251 West 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 251 West 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 251 West 89th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity