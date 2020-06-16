All apartments in New York
251 East 10th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

251 East 10th Street

251 East 10th Street · (646) 937-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

251 East 10th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
BRAND NEW!!! True 3 Bedroom with HUGE Living room! Eat-in Kitchen. All rooms are queen sized++++, have windows and closets.

We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.

This apartment has gone through a complete gut renovation with everything being brand new!! Kitchen features brand new appliances and a above stovetop microwave, custom granite countertops, dishwasher and also in unit, oak floors and amazing custom lighting.

Located in the heart of the East Village This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close to St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC and pictures are a similar apartment. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!

Our team and has over 115 exclusives BUILDINGS in Manhattan. We are EXPERTS in the area, we would be happy to assist you in finding the perfect apartment to be your next home. Call or email me today with any questions and/or to schedule a viewing and tour to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 East 10th Street have any available units?
251 East 10th Street has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 251 East 10th Street have?
Some of 251 East 10th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 East 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
251 East 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 East 10th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 251 East 10th Street is pet friendly.
Does 251 East 10th Street offer parking?
No, 251 East 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 251 East 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 East 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 East 10th Street have a pool?
No, 251 East 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 251 East 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 251 East 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 251 East 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 East 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
