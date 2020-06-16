251 East 10th Street

Amenities

BRAND NEW!!! True 3 Bedroom with HUGE Living room! Eat-in Kitchen. All rooms are queen sized++++, have windows and closets.



We have access to all available apartments in the building. We also have other "off-markets" apartments in the building and this neighborhood.



This apartment has gone through a complete gut renovation with everything being brand new!! Kitchen features brand new appliances and a above stovetop microwave, custom granite countertops, dishwasher and also in unit, oak floors and amazing custom lighting.



Located in the heart of the East Village This charming building features classic New York City style with nicely painted crown moldings and marble floors throughout the hallways. It is located close to St. Marks, Tompkins Square Park, and some of the best restaurants, bars, cafes, music venues, coffee shops, art galleries, boutiques and thrift shops in NYC and pictures are a similar apartment. Also near the Subway and several buses. Pets OK! Shares OK! Out-of-State Guarantors OK!



